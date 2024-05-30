Federal Grand Jury May Soon Hear Testimonies Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, As More Allegations Come Forward

Federal investigators are intensifying their probe into Sean “Diddy” Combs, with sources indicating that accusers who have filed lawsuits against the music mogul have been interviewed by federal authorities.

The U.S. Justice Department is reportedly preparing for a potential indictment, according to CNN.

Sources familiar with the investigation have revealed that federal agents have reached out to Combs’ accusers, conducting interviews and informing them that they might be summoned to testify before a federal grand jury in New York City.

However, witness preparations have yet to commence as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) continues to gather evidence for a comprehensive federal investigation, ensuring any potential charges are robust and defensible.

HSI and representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to requests for comment. HSI confirmed to CNN that the investigation remains active.

Since November, eight lawsuits have been filed referencing Combs’, and at least six individuals have filed lawsuits alleging that Combs sexually assaulted or harassed them. The latest lawsuit was filed on May 23. Some lawsuits also include allegations of sex trafficking and drugging individuals against their will. One source indicated that the investigation extends beyond these lawsuits, with some accusers being interviewed multiple times and new witnesses coming forward.

In March, federal agents conducted raids on Combs’ properties in Los Angeles and Miami as part of the ongoing investigation. A source mentioned that investigators obtained videos during these raids and are now contacting individuals identified in the footage. Among those questioned was a male sex worker featured in one of the tapes, though details of the discussions remain undisclosed.

Combs has consistently denied all allegations. In a statement obtained by PEOPLE in December, he expressed his frustration: “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy. Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”

The investigation has also spotlighted a 2016 incident involving Combs and his ex-girlfriend, singer Cassie. Surveillance footage released by CNN on May 17 shows Combs grabbing, shoving, and kicking Cassie during an altercation—details previously outlined in a lawsuit she filed against him. In response to the video, Combs released an apology on Instagram, admitting, “I was f—ed up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video.” He captioned the post, “I’m truly sorry.”

As federal investigators continue their meticulous examination, the world’s eyes are on the potential indictment and its implications for Sean “Diddy” Combs.

