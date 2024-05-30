Donald Trump Found Guilty: Becomes First President In American History To Be Convicted Of A Felony

Former President Donald Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records prior to the 2016 election. Trump is now the first president in American history to be convicted of a felony.

Trump was involved in an illegal conspiracy to undermine the 2016 election in connection with concealing hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.

After being convicted, Trump maintained his innocence and untruthfully claimed that President Joe Biden was the reason he was found guilty.

“This was a great disgraceful trial,” Trump said. “We didn’t do anything wrong. I’m a very innocent man. I’m fighting for our country. I’m fighting for our Constitution. Our whole country is being rigged right now. This was done by the Biden Administration. I think it’s a just a disgrace, and we’ll keep fighting until the end.”

