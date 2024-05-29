This Week In Black History May 29 – June 4, 2024

ANGELA DAVIS raises her fist in a Black Power salute after being introduced by Rev. Ralph Abernathy, president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, in Dallas, Texas, Aug. 17, 1972. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett)

MAY 29

1854—Escaped slave and aboli­tionist Sojourner Truth delivers her famous “Ain’t I a Woman” speech at the Ohio Women’s Rights Conven­tion in Akron. Truth, born Isabella Baumfree, had been physically and sexually abused by various slave owners and their wives in New York. She sought refuge in religion. She finally escaped after her last slave owner reneged on a promise to free her. She became the leading female abolitionist of the period giving pow­erful speeches. She traveled widely in her anti-slavery mission telling friends “The spirit calls me and I must go.”

1865—President Andrew Johnson announces his Reconstruction pro­gram after the Civil War. However, Johnson was one of the greatest betrayers of Blacks in American his­tory. He went back on many of the promises made to the former slaves by the recently assassinated Abra­ham Lincoln. Indeed, Johnson’s Re­construction program was more fa­vorable to the former slave owners and Confederate soldiers than it was to the ex-slaves. Johnson even op­posed granting Blacks voting rights.

MAY 30

1822—What could have been the largest and most elaborate slave rebellion in American history is be­trayed by a house slave seeking fa­vors from his White master. The re­bellion was organized by Denmark Vesey and involved thousands of Blacks in the Charleston, S.C., area. Vesey was actually a free man who had purchased his freedom. He was doing a thriving business as own­er of a carpentry shop. But he had secretly vowed “not to rest until all slaves are free.” The betrayal of the Vesey plot by a house slave resulted in dozens of people, including four Whites, being arrested and many of them were eventually hanged. Ve­sey was put to death on June 23, 1822.

1903—One of the most outstand­ing poets in the history of Black America, Countee Cullen, is born in Louisville, Ky., or Baltimore, Md. The exact city of his birth is still debat­ed. However, he was raised in New York City and rose to fame in the early 1920s and became a leading figure in the Harlem Renaissance. Cullen married, but there were per­sistent rumors that he was a clos­et homosexual resulting from his troubled childhood including being abandoned by his mother. He died in 1946 of high blood pressure and what was then called uremic poison­ing or acute kidney failure.

MAY 31

1870—Congress passes the first Enforcement Act providing stiff pun­ishment for both private citizens and public officials who conspired to de­prive the recently freed slaves of ei­ther their civil rights or their right to vote. The Act was in response to the old plantation aristocracy and the defeated rebel soldiers who were taking control of Southern govern­ments and enacting “Black Codes” aimed at the suppression of Black freedoms and voting rights. The Act was also in response to the growing power of White terrorist organiza­tions such as the Ku Klux Klan.

In this undated photo provided by Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, Greenwood neighborhood also known as Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Okla., is burned down during a race riot in 1921. (Courtesy of Tulsa Historical Society & Museum via AP)

1921—The infamous and bloody Tulsa (Oklahoma) Riots begin. Whites go on a violent rampage last­ing several days. When the rioting was over, an estimated 21 Whites and 60 Blacks were dead. In addi­tion, as many as 15,000 Blacks were left homeless as hundreds of homes and businesses were burned to the ground. The area bearing the brunt of the destruction was known as the “Black Wall Street” because of its large number of African American owned businesses. As recently as 2007, Detroit Congressman John Conyers was working on legislation designed to give the few remaining Black survivors of the rioting addi­tional time to sue in order to recover some of their loses. The rioting was reportedly sparked by a false claim from a White female elevator oper­ator of being assaulted by a Black man. But White jealousy of Black success in the Tulsa area may have also played a major role.

JUNE 1

1835—The Fifth National Negro Convention convenes in Phila­delphia, Pa. The gathering of free Blacks demonstrated how history can sometimes come full circle. One major focus of the convention was to urge Blacks to stop referring to themselves as “Africans,” “Blacks” or “Coloreds” and instead adopt the word “Negro” as the official racial designation. Gradually, the designa­tion became popular even though all Blacks did not agree with it. Re­searcher Richard Benjamin Moore writes that at the time some Blacks felt word “Negro” was “a symptom of the degrading sickness of opportun­ism and the increasing acceptance of inferior social and political status.”

1864—Solomon George Wash­ington Dill is murdered by angry Whites. Dill was one of those rar­ities in Southern society—a poor White man who supported an end to slavery and Black demands for social justice. Dill’s “crime” was giv­ing what some Whites considered “an incendiary speech” to a group of South Carolina Blacks.

1973—Detroit’s WGPR becomes the nation’s first Black-owned televi­sion station. It was granted a license to operate on this day in 1973 but did not actually go on air until Septem­ber 1975.

JUNE 2

1863—Abolitionist and “Under­ground Railroad Conductor” Harriet Tubman leads a force of Union Army guerrilla soldiers into Maryland and frees more than 700 slaves. Tubman was one of the most noteworthy women in the anti-slavery struggle prior to the Civil War and became a leading voice in the call for the fed­eral government to allow Blacks to fight in the war.

1899—African Americans observe a “National Day of Fasting” to pro­test lynching and other racial at­tacks against Blacks. The day of protest was called by the National Afro-American Council.

1875—James A. Healy becomes the first Black Roman Catholic Bish­op in the United States. He was con­secrated at the Roman Catholic ca­thedral in Portland, Maine. With his predominantly European ancestry, Healy passed for a White man and identified as such. Born into slavery in the Healy family of Georgia, James Healy was the son of a White plantation owner and a mixed-race enslaved woman. He was later freed, educated overseas, and ordained a priest in 1854. He served as Bishop of Portland in Maine from 1875 until his death in 1900.

JUNE 3

1904—Dr. Charles R. Drew is born. He grows up to conduct a first of its kind research in blood transfusions and the creation of blood plasma. Drew also established Britain’s first blood bank and in the United States he fought against the segregation of blood based on race. He died on April 1, 1950 as a result of injuries received in an automobile accident while driving in North Carolina.

1906—Entertainer Josephine Bak­er is born in St. Louis, Mo. At 16, she starred in the hit and controversial musical “Shuffle Along.” However, she did not achieve fame until she left the United States and moved to Paris, France, where her exotic danc­ing and singing made her an inter­national sensation. Baker was mixed race of African American and Native American parentage. She returned to the U.S. several times including in 1963 to speak at the Dr. Martin Lu­ther King-led March on Washington for civil rights.

JUNE 4

1922—Samuel L. Gravely is born. Gravely became the first African American admiral in the United States Navy and the first African American to command a U.S. war­ship. The Richmond, Va., native died in 2004 at the age of 82.

1972—College professor and ac­tivist Angela Davis is acquitted of charges that she assisted and con­spired with the young men involved in a deadly 1970 shootout at the Marin County courthouse in Califor­nia. The assault on the courthouse was an attempt to free imprisoned Black activist George Jackson. At least three people were killed during the escape attempt. Davis, a Bir­mingham, Ala., native who became a member of the Communist Party, spent 16 months in prison but on this day in 1972 she was found not guilty of all charges by an all-White San Jose, Calif., jury.

1973—Arna Bontemps dies at the age of 72 in Nashville, Tenn. Born in Louisiana, Bontemps became one of the key figures in the Black artistic and cultural movement known as the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and 1930s. Bontemps was a prolific writer and poet.

