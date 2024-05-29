Politics

Robert De Niro Says Trump Could ‘Destroy The World’ If Reelected

Actor Robert De Niro believes former President Donald Trump could “destroy the world” if reelected.

On Tuesday (May 28), De Niro warned Americans of the dangers of re-electing Trump during a press conference held by President Joe Biden’s campaign outside the courtroom where the former is on trial for his hush-money case, per NBC News.

“The Twin Towers fell just over here, just over there. This part of the city was like a ghost town, but we vowed we would not allow terrorists to change our way of life. … I love this city. I don’t want to destroy it. Donald Trump wants to destroy not only the city, but the country, and eventually he can destroy the world,” De Niro said Tuesday.

“I don’t mean to scare you. No, no, wait — maybe I do mean to scare you,” the actor continued. “If Trump returns to the White House, you can kiss these freedoms goodbye that we all take for granted. And elections — forget about it. That’s over, that’s done. If he gets in, I can tell you right now, he will never leave.”

Following the press conference, De Niro clashed with pro-Trump protestors who hurled several insults at the actor, including calling him a “wannabe,” a “paid sell-out” to the Democrats, a “nobody,” and a “little punk” whose “movies suck.”

“You’re not going to intimidate,” De Niro responded. “That’s what Trump does. … We are going to fight back. We’re trying to be gentlemen in this world, the Democrats. You are gangsters. You are gangsters!”

A protestor told De Niro he was “washed up” to which he replied, “F— you.”

The Trump campaign also held a press conference, condemning Biden’s campaign for enlisting “elitist out-of-touch Hollywood actors like Robert De Niro who have no idea the real problems that people in this city and across this country are facing.”

“The best that Biden can do is roll out a washed-up actor,” Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said in a statement.

