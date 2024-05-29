Registration Now Open for RECESS24 National Black and Brown Clean Energy Conference

Registration is now open for the RECESS24 National Black and Brown Clean Energy Conference, scheduled to take place from September 9 to 11, 2024, at Huntington Place, 1 Washington Boulevard, Detroit, MI 48226. Organized by Carla Walker-Miller, Founder and CEO of Walker-Miller Energy Services, this event promises to be a pivotal gathering for advancing equity in the clean energy sector.

Entering its second year, RECESS24, also known as the Resilience & Equity in the Clean Energy Sector Summit, is a response to the ongoing transformation in clean energy. The conference aims to empower Black and Brown leaders in the field by providing a crucial platform for innovation, information sharing, and collaboration. “Even more important, we invite those who have been heretofore excluded to participate in this unprecedented economic revolution,” said Walker-Miller.

This year’s theme, “SOS: Expediting Equity in the Clean Energy Economy,” underscores the urgent need for inclusive participation in the sector. “SOS is a universal urgent appeal for help,” Walker-Miller explained. “As we expedite the clean energy economy, we are the ones we have been waiting for.” The event will highlight the role of federal and private investments in combating climate change and emphasize the importance of innovation and collaboration in driving economic justice.

Keynote sessions and panel discussions will feature prominent Black and Brown leaders who will share their visions for a decarbonized future through an equity lens. Topics to be covered include virtual power plants, carbon capture and sequestration, energy storage, clean mobility for historically excluded communities, and the economic imperative for decarbonization.

RECESS24 is presented in collaboration with The Aspen Institute, SustainabiliD, Dunamis Charge, and Real Times Media, with sponsorship from Franklin Energy and Bank of America. The conference will address key topics, common pain points, and actionable solutions in the clean energy sector, with tracks focusing on Business Innovation, Upskilling & Education, and Decarbonization.

Attendees will include clean energy entrepreneurs, community organizers, indigenous and ethnic leaders, government officials, industry stakeholders, researchers, investors, and environmental and agricultural leaders. The Innovation and Opportunity Hall will showcase the latest projects and technologies, fostering meaningful discussions on scaling initiatives to drive acceptance, adoption, and commercialization.

A highlight of the conference will be the celebration of recent Workforce Development participants, with a luncheon honoring over 20 new graduates of certified clean energy programs.

To register for the conference and explore sponsorship and exhibit opportunities, visit www.recess24.com. Don’t miss this chance to be part of a transformative event driving equity in the clean energy economy.

