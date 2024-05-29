Camille Love, City Of Atlanta Director of Cultural Affairs, To Retire After 25 Years

Camille Russell Love, City of Atlanta Director of Cultural Affairs, has declared her intention to retire from her current role before the end of 2024. Love has dedicated over 25 years to serving as one of the city’s arts and culture experts under the leadership of five mayors.

“Ms. Love has served the people of Atlanta with the utmost integrity and character. Her creativity and vision have played a pivotal role in elevating the perception of cultural and performing arts in our community,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

“I enjoy serving my city and its residents and look forward to continuing my service,” said Camille Love, Executive Director of Cultural Affairs. “Although I will miss daily contact and work with the cultural community and emerging artists in this city, I look forward to continuing to work with Mayor Dickens in Moving Atlanta Forward.”

Since 1998, Camille Russell Love has been at the helm of cultural programming for the City of Atlanta. As Executive Director, she has provided strategic direction for various cultural and artistic initiatives, including the Chastain Arts Center and Gallery, the City’s Public Art Program, Gallery 72, Elevate, Contracts for Arts Services, the Cultural Experience Project, and the Atlanta Jazz Festival.

Love has also played pivotal roles on several boards, including the Metropolitan Atlanta Arts Fund, APEX Museum, Piedmont Park Conservancy, and the National Black Arts Festival. She has further lent her expertise to esteemed committees such as the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation National Selection Committee and the 1996 Cultural Olympiad Committee.

Her tireless dedication and significant contributions have garnered numerous local, national, and international awards, including the Inspired Cultural Excellence Award (2002) from Omega Media, the Ford Freedom Unsung Award (2012) from Ford Motor Company, the Women in the Arts Award (2012) from Synchronicity, and the Cultural Warrior Award (2013) from the National Black Arts Festival.

Additionally, under her leadership, Artsy recently recognized Atlanta as the #2 Emerging Art Capital to watch in 2024.

Mayor Dickens will announce a replacement for the Executive Director of Cultural Affairs position in the near future. A national search will be conducted to find her replacement. Upon the appointment of her successor, Ms. Love will assume an emeritus role within the City as the Cultural Affairs Senior Advisor to the Mayor.

