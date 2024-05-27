Digital Daily

Jeffrey Wright Talks ‘Separate But Equal’ With Director George Stevens, Jr.: Video

  • Atlanta Daily World

In May of 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a historic ruling, declaring racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional, marking a pivotal moment in American history. To honor the 70th anniversary of this landmark decision, Paramount Home Entertainment has re-released the acclaimed miniseries SEPARATE BUT EQUAL on DVD.

Gil Robertson of the African American Film Critics Association recently hosted an exclusive conversation celebrating the 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education. The insightful Q&A session featured George Stevens, Jr. and Jeffrey Wright, who offered valuable insights into the film’s significance, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and reflections on civil rights history. 

 
View interview below:
 
 

 

Atlanta Daily World

Atlanta Daily World stands as the first Black daily publication in America. Started in 1927 by Morehouse College graduate W.A. Scott. Currently owned by Real Times Media, ADW is one of the most influential Black newspapers in the nation.

