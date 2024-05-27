Jeffrey Wright Talks ‘Separate But Equal’ With Director George Stevens, Jr.: Video

In May of 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court delivered a historic ruling, declaring racial segregation in public schools unconstitutional, marking a pivotal moment in American history. To honor the 70th anniversary of this landmark decision, Paramount Home Entertainment has re-released the acclaimed miniseries SEPARATE BUT EQUAL on DVD.

Gil Robertson of the African American Film Critics Association recently hosted an exclusive conversation celebrating the 70th anniversary of Brown v. Board of Education. The insightful Q&A session featured George Stevens, Jr. and Jeffrey Wright, who offered valuable insights into the film’s significance, behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and reflections on civil rights history.