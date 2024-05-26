Dance Virtuoso Chan’tele Rountree Turns The D.R.E.A.M. Center Into a Haven For Dance & Youth Empowerment

Chan’tele Rountree, a celebrated dancer, dreamer, and champion for youth, is the founder of The D.R.E.A.M. Center, a youth-focused arts organization located in Tucker, GA, providing opportunities for young people to learn, create and thrive through dance in Gwinnett and Dekalb Georgia Counties.

As a child, Chan’tele grew up in a suburb of PG County Maryland, where she found solace and inspiration in dance. Her passion and drive to share the transformative power of dance with others and give back to her community were fueled by her experiences. That’s why she founded The D.R.E.A.M. Center (or TDC), which stands for Dance, Rhythm, Education, Arts, and Movement, in 2015 as a summer dance day camp under the name Chan’televa LLC. The studio has grown over the years, marking its 6th anniversary in 20243.

“I started The D.R.E.A.M. Center to give kids like me a safe place to learn and grow through dance,” said founder Chan’tele. “Dance changed my life, and I want to help change the lives of other young people in my community. The foundations that are built in the early years have a lasting impact on children for their future. I started this business because I have a deep-rooted passion for dance and children, and I wanted to create a place where positive and self-affirming foundations can be established through dance.”

In recent years, there has been a growing recognition of the importance of the arts in education and youth development. Studies have shown that exposure to the arts can improve academic performance, boost creativity, and enhance social and emotional skills. The D.R.E.A.M. Center is at the forefront of this movement, providing young people in the Atlanta area with opportunities to explore their creativity and develop their talents.

The D.R.E.A.M. Center offers a variety of programs and classes for kids of all ages and skill levels in the styles of ballet, tap, jazz, hip-hop, creative movement, and lyrical dance. TDC is known for an innovative approach to youth development and has received numerous awards and accolades. Kids can learn various styles of dance and build self-confidence, creativity, and teamwork skills.

According to a recent survey, 91 percent of Americans believe that the arts are vital to providing a well-rounded education. The D.R.E.A.M. Center is proud to provide a space where young people can explore their artistic passions and develop important life skills.

The D.R.E.A.M. Center is also open to partnerships, sponsorships, and other opportunities to collaborate with like-minded organizations and individuals who share its mission to build up, inspire, and educate young people to reach for and accomplish their dreams through their experiences in dance.

