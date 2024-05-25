Obama Makes Surprise Appearance At Biden’s White House Dinner For Kenya

Photo: Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama recently made his way back to the White House.

On Thursday (May 23), President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden hosted a White House state dinner for Kenyan President William Ruto and his First Lady Rachel Ruto, per CNN.

The guest list for the official state dinner featured celebrities and politicians including Former President Bill Clinton, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, actor LeVar Burton, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Obama wasn’t on the initial state dinner guest list released by the White House but made a brief, surprise appearance.

“There is a bright light at the White House tonight,” Biden said to Ruto during his toast at the esteemed dinner. “Jill and I are honored to have you here.”

The president joked that there were “many members of the African diaspora” at Thursday’s dinner, including Obama who “just left.” However, Biden noted that Obama was “very gracious” and met with Ruto before the dinner.

According to White House officials, Obama attended a reception in the Blue Room before Thursday’s event. He then made an appearance in the dinner area briefly.

During his toast, Biden said the U.S. has a “strong respect” for Kenya. He recalled when former President Jimmy Carter hosted Kenyan leaders for the first time.

The president concluded his toast, saying “Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand – to Kenya, to our guests.”