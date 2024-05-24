Atlanta’s Own Usher To Headline 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

Following his explosive Super Bowl Halftime Show, Usher yelled, “I turned the world (in)to the A,” presenting the city’s culture to the world during the most watched Super Bowl in history.

“That was celebrating the Atlanta culture if you saw my show,” Usher said before receiving Atlanta’s highest honor, the Phoenix Award. “Every time I’m on stage, I represent the A. It was a very deliberate decision to stay there. Because I felt like the keys to that city, led to the recognition of this city for the rest of the world.”

Other performers at this year’s festival include global icon Janet Jackson, 3-time Grammy-Award winner Victoria Monét, Birdman & Friends Presents 30 Years of Cash Money Millionaires and 8-time ESSENCE Festival vet, Charlie Wilson.

The four-day event will close with the return of the all-white party and a Special Tribute to Frankie Beverly & Maze and passing of the torch moment, curated by Grammy-Award winning producer & songwriter, Bryan-Michael Cox.

The 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Evening Concert Series will be hosted by Keke Palmer, Pretty Vee, Big Tigger, Punkie Johnson and Kenny Burns with special DJ sets from Raj Smoove, DJ Clark Kent and DJ Beverly Bond.

This year, fans can expect the return of festival-favorites such as the ESSENCE Food & Wine Festival™, BEAUTYCON™: @ESSENCEFEST Edition, AFROPUNK BLKTOPIA™, ESSENCE Film Festival® by ESSENCE STUDIOS™, ESSENCE Stage™, SOKO MRKT™ by ESSENCE®, ESSENCE Authors™, ESSENCE® GU® CREATORS HOUSE, GBEF® HQ and more. The Suede: Men’s Experience™ (formerly known as In His Zone), will be a place centered around the Black man to encourage fun, freedom and fellowship in a collegial atmosphere exploring topics such as money, fatherhood, creativity, health, travel, fashion and sports. For this monumental occasion, the festival will introduce new experiences such as the ESSENCE Hollywood House™, which will be a space for networking, mentoring, skills-building, and increasing the visibility of Black people in entertainment spaces.

“For three decades, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture has blossomed into a pillar of our culture. It spans generations and echoes life stages, growing at the vibrant intersection of art, culture, freedom, and justice. As the festival approaches its 30-year milestone, we are excited to welcome and celebrate with all our closest family and friends around the world—whether it’s your 30th, 11th (like me), 2nd, or even first time. It promises to be an enriching four days of daytime and evening experiences,” said Hakeem Holmes, Vice President of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. “New Orleans is our home, my hometown, and we look forward to embracing this community once again. Last year, we proudly generated $316 million for New Orleans and Louisiana, and we look forward to another year of new memories. This is your formal invitation to join us—bring your family, friends, and cousins too— for a celebration of unparalleled Black joy. Don’t forget to download the app for all the latest updates.”