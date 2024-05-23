Real Estate Investors Purchased $1 Billion Worth Of Atlanta Homes In 2024, Driving Up Prices

Real estate investors are playing a role in driving up home prices in Atlanta. In 2024 alone, investors have bought over $1 billion worth of homes.

The metro Atlanta area joined markets in California, Miami, and Phoenix where over $1 billion worth of homes were purchased by investors from January to March, according to a report by Redfin. The report also revealed that investors bought over 20% of all homes in the metro Atlanta area in a span of three months.

Investors typically purchase homes at a low price, add renovations, and sale the homes at two to three times over the original purchase price. As a result, the housing market has shifted making it more difficult for first-time homebuyers to purchase.

The median price of a new construction or existing home in metro Atlanta area was $280,000 in 2020. In 2024, the median listing price for homes in metro Atlanta is now $410,000, according to Realtor.com.

Investors are also taking the wealth from Black homeowners.

A study by Georgia Tech revealed that Atlanta residents lost $1.25 billion in home equity overall, with Black residents losing $681 million. Neighborhoods such as Kingswood, Grant Park, and Adair Park/Pittsburgh suffered the most, losing $35M to $44M over a 10-year span.

“Atlanta lost $1.25B in financial equity between 2011 and 2021 with predominantly African American neighborhoods bearing more than half of the total loss. The most affected neighborhood suffered a loss proportional to nearly 4% of their total household income,” the study states.

The study continues to point out how Wall Street-backed corporations have added to the racial disparities in home ownership. Three companies (Invitation Homes, Pretium Partners and Amherst Holdings) own 19,000 homes in Atlanta. The corporate purchases have had a ripple effect.

“Wall street- backed investors’ growing control of single – family rental (SFR) homes only widens existing racial gaps in homeownership and wealth. For instance, recent research investigating metro Atlanta shows that large corporate investors intensively targeted majority-Black neighborhoods with strong rental market potential shrinking Black families’ homeownership rates. Similar findings are also observed in other metro areas. Furthermore, evidence illustrates that, compared with publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), private equity firms tend to concentrate their SFR holdings in relatively lower-opportunity neighborhoods with larger shares of Black residents nationwide,” the study states.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has made affordable housing a key issue to confront during his tenure.

“I set a goal for my administration to build or preserve 20,000 affordable housing units in eight years,” Dickens said. “And we’ve hit the ground running. I am happy to announce that in the first two years we have collectively delivered over 3000 units with nearly 5000 more in the pipeline!”

