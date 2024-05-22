SCOTUS Decision Votes In Favor Of Black Voters In Louisiana Ahead Of 2024 Election

The U.S. Supreme Court has greenlit Louisiana’s utilization of a congressional map featuring a second district where the majority of voters are Black. This landmark decision is poised to reshape the political landscape ahead of the crucial 2024 elections.

The court’s ruling follows emergency appeals filed by Louisiana’s top Republican officials and Black voters, underscoring the urgency of the situation as election season looms. Both groups argued that the court’s intervention was essential to prevent confusion and ensure fair representation in the electoral process.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill said, “The Secretary of State has consistently stated she needed a map by May 15. The plaintiffs did not contest it at trial. We will continue to defend the law and are grateful the Supreme Court granted the stay which will ensure we have a stable election season.”

The revised congressional map, now boasting two majority-Black districts, offers a pivotal opportunity for Black voters to wield significant influence, potentially tilting the balance in favor of Democrats seeking to regain control of the closely divided House of Representatives.

The legal battle over Louisiana’s congressional map has been protracted and contentious, marked by accusations of racial gerrymandering and challenges to electoral fairness. Following the Supreme Court’s unexpected reinforcement of the federal Voting Rights Act last summer, the original map, which heavily favored Republicans, was redrawn.

“Our fight for a fair congressional map has carried on for years. Today, we celebrate our communities’ opportunity to have a voice in this year’s elections, that can lead to the representation we need to make positive change in the years ahead. This is a day for hope,”

Michael McClanahan, president of the NAACP Louisiana State Conference, said in a statement.

However, the revamped map faced its own set of legal hurdles. According to court documents, the plaintiffs stated as “non-African American” are arguing that it violated the Constitution’s 14th Amendment. Despite varying opinions from the court’s three liberal justices, the majority upheld the decision. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote that Louisiana still had time to draw a new map that addressed the legal concerns.

In 2022, a prior district court ruling determined that the congressional map, crafted by state Republicans post-2020 Census, potentially infringed upon the Voting Rights Act by undermining Black voter representation.

Yet, following the state’s appeal, the Supreme Court effectively endorsed the map for the 2022 midterms by issuing an injunction against the lower court’s decision in June 2022. Consequently, despite Louisiana’s substantial Black population, five white Republicans and one Black Democrat secured seats.

According to CBS News, the recent ruling represents a significant triumph for Democrats, who stand poised to gain an additional seat in Louisiana under the revised congressional boundaries.

Moreover, it signifies the latest development in an enduring legal battle over the state’s House district delineations, initiated following the 2020 Census.

In a statement regarding the court’s decision, Sara Rohani, a redistricting fellow for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, said, “Today’s Supreme Court action ensures that Black voters’ voices will not be silenced during this year’s critical elections. The Voting Rights Act requires Louisiana to have a map where Black voters have a fair opportunity to elect candidates of choice. While this is not the end of our work to defend that principle, it is a critical moment in our fight for fair maps in Louisiana and reflects the strength of our democracy.”

As Louisiana prepares for the 2024 elections, the Supreme Court’s decision has served as a powerful yet polarizing decision just six months from November.

