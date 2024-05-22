Rosalind Brewer, Will Packer Among New Limited Ownership Partners With Atlanta Falcons

Arthur M. Blank, Atlanta Falcons owner and chairman, today announced the addition of four new limited partners to the organization’s ownership group following approval from the NFL’s full ownership at league meetings in Nashville. The new limited partners, pending final closing of the agreements, are Rosalind Brewer, Dominique Dawes, Will Packer and Rashaun Williams.

They join the current group of limited partners that includes Brian Barker, Ron Canakaris, Warrick Dunn, Doug Hertz, Alan Kestenbaum, Edward Mendel and Derek Smith.

Brewer, Dawes, Packer and Williams have made their marks in corporate business, athletics, entertainment and finance. Each brings keen business acumen, leadership and perspectives that will enhance the ownership group in a variety of ways. Brewer has served as an associate director on the board of the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation since 2016 and will continue in that role.

“Roz, Dominique, Will and Rashaun are impressive leaders who have made an impact in a variety of enterprises, while also building histories of success making a difference in the world around them and positively impacting people in ways that align very well with our Core Values,” said Blank. “Each brings unique talent, experience and perspective to our ownership group so I’m excited to have them on board as limited partners and to tapping their vast expertise in finding ways to continue building the Atlanta Falcons and making an even bigger difference in our community.”

New limited partners for any team in the league are carefully vetted by the team, league office and the NFL’s Finance Committee, before being advanced to a full vote of the NFL’s 32 owners. The vote on the Atlanta Falcons’ new LPs occurred today in Nashville and they are approved effective immediately.

“I’m reminded that true leadership extends beyond boardrooms and onto the fields where dreams are forged and communities united,” Brewer said. “My journey has always been about people – their stories, aspirations and the communities we build together. Having worked with Arthur and his Foundation for several years, I have deep respect and appreciation for the values that guide everything Arthur does in his businesses and philanthropy – his impact on Atlanta has been immeasurable. With this incredible opportunity, I look forward to championing the Falcons’ successes and Atlanta’s spirit as we strive to make a genuine difference in the lives we touch, both on and off the field.”

Packer shared his thoughts by saying, “The power of representation and equity should never be underestimated and as someone who has dedicated his career to creating diverse imagery, I have a true appreciation of Mr. Blank’s commitment to opening doors that have historically been closed to African Americans. This investment represents not only the personal opportunity of a lifetime, but also the chance to demonstrate for generations to come that someone who looks like me can excel not only on the field, but at the highest level of the exclusive ranks of NFL ownership.”

