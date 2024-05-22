Metropolitan Atlanta Primary Results Shows Few Surprises

Following Tuesday’s election primaries, several counties in the Atlanta metropolitan area will hold runoff elections on June 18 to determine the winner of races in which no candidate received a 51 percent majority of the vote. While the primaries essentially decide the winner of the general election, Georgia is one of only nine states that require runoff elections.

A runoff election is a second election held to determine a winner when no candidate in the first election met the required threshold for victory. Runoff elections can be held for both primary elections and general elections.

Here are the results for Tuesday’s primary election for 2024.

