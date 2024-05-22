Election Night: Fani Willis, Lucy McBath, Pat Labat Score Victories In 2024 Georgia Primary

Fani Willis, Lucy McBath, and Pat LaBat scored victories in key races during the 2024 Georgia Primary. Willis maintained her seat as Fulton County District Attorney by defeating Christian Wise Smith, receiving nearly 80,000 votes. She will now face-off against Republican Courtney Kramer in November’s general election.

During her acceptance speech on Tuesday night, Willis took a shot at Kramer saying, “She does not have allegiance to the people of my county. She has allegiance to politics and the powerful’s interest.”

U.S. Rep Lucy McBath won the newly formed 6th district after facing-off against Mandisha Thomas and Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson. McBath received over 60,000 votes. She will face-off against Republican Jeff Criswell in November.

McBath initially represented the 7th district, but in December 2021, following President Joe Biden’s victory, Republican lawmakers in Georgia used gerrymandering tactics to dilute Black voting power in the state. In turn, congressional maps were redrawn and the 6th district was created months prior this election.

In Fulton County, another key race was tied to the 2020 Election Interference case where former President Donald Trump was indicted. Judge Scott McAfee, the judge presiding over Trump’s case, defeated civil rights attorney Robert Patillo.

Pat Labat was challenged by three opponents to maintain is his position as Fulton County Sheriff. Labat has faced criticism for issues at the Fulton County Jail where multiple inmates have been killed or injured due to violence and poor conditions at the jail.

Moraima “Mo” Ivory and Natalie Hall are expected to head into a run-off for Fulton County District 4 Commissioner.

View the full results of the 2024 Georgia Primary here.

