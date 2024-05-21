Lil Wayne, Dancehall Sensation Shenseea Added to Afro Nation Detroit 2024 Lineup

Afro Nation Detroit celebrates global Black culture in one of the world’s most historic music cities, and international superstars will converge in Detroit for the second annual Afro Nation Detroit – the country’s largest Afrobeats concert – which takes place Aug. 17-18.

Afro Nation announced on May 21 that Lil Wayne and Shenseea have been added to this year’s event, joining an already star-studded lineup of local and Afrobeats artists including Kash Doll, Kizz Daniel and Omah Lay, Amaarae and Ruger, and amapiano legends DJ Maphorisa, Uncle Waffles, and others.

Wayne joins Asake and Rema as festival headliners, as he brings his endless quotable lyrics and deep catalog of hip-hop hits. Shenseea is the first dancehall artist to join the lineup of Afro Nation Detroit 2024, returning to the festival after performing at the inaugural Afro Nation Miami in 2023. For 2024, Detroit is the only scheduled Afro Nation event in the United States, as Afro Nation Detroit returns to Bedrock’s Douglass Site near downtown.

“Bringing Afro Nation back to Detroit, the home of Motown and Techno music was an easy decision,” said Smade, Co-Founder of Afro Nation. “Detroit embodies culture, creativity, and pride. The energy here is electric, echoing the heartbeat of Afro Nation’s spirit. In Detroit, we found a community that welcomed us with open arms, sharing our passion for unity and celebration, giving us a home away from home. Afro Nation Detroit 2024 will be even bigger than last year, and we can’t wait to celebrate with you.”

Headlined last year by Burna Boy and Davido, Afro Nation Detroit 2023 drew tens of thousands of attendees each day to Bedrock’s Douglass Site, once a historically significant housing project in Detroit that was the first federally funded housing project for African Americans in the United States and the former home of legends like Diana Ross and Smokey Robinson.

Afro Nation is quickly becoming an institution in Detroit, engaging the community and presenting some of the finest music on the international scene. Before last year’s festival, Afro Nation hosted a series of Homecoming Conversations for industry professionals and artists, covering topics including musical innovation, entrepreneurship, and more.

PartyNextDoor will bring his smooth-sounding, soulful take on situationships to the stage, while Detroit rapper Kash Doll is expected to represent the for the bustling hometown rap scene. The Piano People stage returns once more, bringing some of the most exciting acts performing the ascendant South African genre of Amapiano, including Uncle Waffles, Scorpion Kings, DBN Gogo, Musa Keys, and more.

Tickets for Afro Nation Detroit 2024 are available now at detroit.afronation.com. Also available on the site are priority access and the ability to sign up for the mailing list to receive updates about Afro Nation Detroit 2024.

