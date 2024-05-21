Hammonds House Museum Receives Grant Award from the National Endowment for the Arts

Hammonds House Museum is pleased to announce that it has been chosen by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) for a Grants for Arts Projects Award of $25,000. This grant will support their exhibition, Rhythm of Resilience: The Artistry of Sam Middleton, which opened on May 17 and will be on view through August 18, 2024.

“Projects like Rhythm of Resilience: The Artistry of Sam Middleton exemplify the creativity and care with which communities are telling their stories, creating connection, and responding to challenges and opportunities in their communities—all through the arts,” said NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. “Cultural vitality, health and wellbeing, infrastructure, and the economy are advanced and improved through investments in art and design, and the National Endowment for the Arts is committed to ensuring people across the country benefit.”

“We are honored to be chosen by the National Endowment for the Arts for the Grants for Arts Project Award,” states Donna Watts-Nunn, Managing Director of Hammonds House Museum. “It is with the recognition and support of organizations like the NEA that we can present world-class exhibitions, create robust community programming, and host panels and special events for our guests.”

Born in New York in 1927, Middleton’s artistic odyssey transcended borders, leaving an indelible mark on both sides of the Atlantic. In Rhythm of Resilience Middleton’s artistic evolution unfolds amidst the vibrant culture and pulsating beats of jazz and classical music in Harlem. His encounters with creativity at the Savoy Ballroom ignited a lifelong passion for self-expression.

Venturing beyond his hometown, Middleton’s voyages with the US Merchant Marine provided artistic inspiration, infusing his work with a global perspective. From the sun-soaked shores of Mexico to the tranquil landscapes of Sweden, each destination left an imprint on his evolving aesthetic. In 1961, Middleton found a new home in the Netherlands, joining a wave of African American artists drawn to its creative setting. Amidst the serene North Holland polder landscape, Middleton’s work blossomed, blending the vibrancy of jazz with the tranquility of his surroundings. A master of collage, Middleton’s compositions pulsate with energy, weaving together musical scores, photographs, and graphic elements in a harmonious dance of color and form.

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), established in Congress in 1965, is an independent federal agency that is the largest funder of the arts and arts education in communities nationwide and a catalyst of public and private support for the arts. In total, the NEA will award 1,135 Grants for Arts Projects Awards totaling more than $37 million as part of its second round of fiscal year 2024 grants. For more information on other projects included in the NEA’s grant announcement, visit arts.gov/news.

Hammonds House Museum is a 501(c)3 arts organization whose mission is to celebrate and share the cultural diversity and important legacy of artists of African descent. The former residence of the late Dr. Otis Thrash Hammonds, a prominent Atlanta physician and passionate arts patron, the museum is in a beautiful Victorian home at 503 Peeples Street SW, Atlanta, GA 30310. Hammonds House Museum’s 2024 exhibitions are supported by public programs and civic engagement activities which serve as companions to the works and opportunities for the community to have a deeper experience with the art. For information about upcoming events, to join the mailing list, become a member, or plan your visit, go to the website: hammondshouse.org.

