Fani Willis, Lucy McBath Take Center Stage On Election Day In Georgia: Here’s What You Should Know

Today, voters will go the polls and cast their ballots in the Georgia primary. There are several highly-anticipated races which include candidates for the Supreme Court, Congress, and the General Assembly.

In Fulton County, key races are tied to the 2020 Election Interference case where former President Donald Trump was indicted. District Attorney Fani Willis will be challenged for her seat by prosecutor Christian Wise Smith. And Judge Scott McAfee, the judge presiding over Trump’s case, will be challenged by civil rights attorney Robert Patillo.

The fallout from the controversial redrawn election maps will be present during this election cycle. In December 2021 following President Joe Biden’s victory, Republican lawmakers in Georgia used gerrymandering tactics to dilute Black voting power in the state.

Although the Census revealed that Georgia had become more diverse, Democrats argued that the voting maps discriminated against Black voters in the state. Republican-controlled Legislature diluted Black voting power in Georgia by choosing to “‘pack’ some Black voters in the Atlanta metropolitan area and ‘crack’ other Black voters in rural-reaching, predominantly white districts.”

As a result of the new maps, the newly majority-Black 6th Congressional District will include U.S. Rep Lucy McBath who decided to switch from the 7th district to the 6th district. McBath will face-off against Mandisha Thomas and Cobb County Commissioner Jerica Richardson.

The race for Fulton County Sheriff will also garner attention as Pat Labat will be challenged by three opponents. Labat has faced criticism for issues at the Fulton County Jail where multiple inmates have been killed or injured due to violence and poor conditions at the jail.

How To Vote:

Polls in Georgia opened at 7 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m. To vote in Georgia, an ID is required to cast a ballot. Absentee ballots will be counted until the polls close. Georgia voters can find out their precincts by visiting My Voter Page www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

