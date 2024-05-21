Exclusive: Kris Keys To Debut ‘Come Roll My Hair’ Exhibition, Infusing Bright Watercolors With Rich Ancestry

Renowned artist Kris Keys is set to captivate audiences with her latest solo exhibition, “Come Roll My Hair,” debuting on May 25th in the picturesque setting of the Catskills in Upstate, New York. The event will take place at Amaya Guest House, a tranquil Black-owned establishment nestled in the serene backdrop.

This unique collection is a testament to Keys’ journey of self-discovery, celebrating the rich stories of hair, family, and patterns that have shaped her life and artistic vision.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, Kris Keys shared insights into her artistic journey and the inspiration behind “Come Roll My Hair.” It was during a childhood hospital stay that her and her family discovered how transformative artistry was for Keys.

“In the hospital room is where the nurses started to bring me watercolors, art and things that would help to keep me calm. I started to use those watercolors and my parents saw that okay, this is what’s helping her relax and tap out of everything that’s going on. I just kept discovering more about myself through my art. And that led me on to a whole journey as an artist,” Keys said.

Growing up, Keys fondly recalls bonding moments with her grandmothers, where memories of rolling their hair with iconic pink sponge rollers permeate. These moments were not only about hairstyling but also served as a time for storytelling, where Keys learned about her family’s history, including their struggles with a rare genetic blood disorder, Hereditary Elliptocytosis.

This would help set the tone for the bold themes that Keys’ focuses on in her artwork today. Her professional career launched once she moved to New York and from there the bricks to her pathway virtually laid themselves.

“I started to work in fashion in New York. Then where everything starts to come full circle is when I moved to London to study fashion design. I worked as a fashion illustrator and had to capture the models on the runway very quickly. I went back to a medium that was most comfortable to me, and that brought me the most joy, which was watercolors,” Keys said. “I sort of created this lane for myself as a watercolor fashion illustrator. And that career lasted for years.”

After a health scare that landed Keys to the hospital, another turning point occurred. “I started to pull out my watercolors again and started to transfer them onto paper. Eventually, I transferred it onto fabric. I’m wearing one of my designs now,” Keys said. I launched a collection called ‘Hematology,’ which is the study of the blood. That is where fashion illustration sort of moved into this line of ancestry, family, and just going through my lineage.”

Kris Keys found solace in returning to her grandmother’s backyard, where she created paintings inspired by her grandmother’s wisdom. “Come Roll My Hair” is more than just an art collection; it’s a poignant reminder to cherish moments with elders and glean onto their knowledge for healing and moving forward.

The collection features six large portraits adorned with flowers. Traditional elements of Black hair care, such as pink sponge rollers, hot combs, and hair products like Blue Magic and Royal Crown, are also showcased, evoking nostalgia for cultural rituals passed down through generations.

“The art exhibition is actually an exhibition and a tea tasting. Using my knowledge of flowers, I put it into a tea brand this year. A lot of the teas that are on the paintings will be available to taste, and they’ll be able to know what it is good for,” Keys said. “I want people to really feel relaxed. You know like when you get your hair done, it’s almost like meditating.”

As for the future, Kris Keys envisions her artwork evolving to continue telling the untold stories within her family and the broader Black community. From exploring her great-great-grandfather’s journey as a peach farmer to incorporating fashion into her work, Keys is committed to amplifying voices of the past and inspiring others to embrace their heritage.

