Exclusive: CAU Alumna Opens The Jones Academy Making Private Education More Accessible For Girls

Nestled within the heart of New Orleans, an opportunity has emerged for young girls seeking a transformative educational experience. The Jones Academy for Girls, founded in 2022 by Clark Atlanta University alumna Andrea Jones, is evolving education and breaking down barriers when it comes to access to top notch private schooling.

Located at 1020 N Prieur St, New Orleans, LA 70116, The Jones Academy for Girls, is more than just a school; it’s a sanctuary for girls to thrive, learn, and grow into confident, empowered young women. Starting in August 2024, the school will enrich grades pre K 3- 2nd grade.

Andrea Jones, driven by her own experiences and a deep commitment to her community, embarked on this journey to provide underprivileged girls with access to quality education and opportunities that were previously out of reach.

“I founded The Jones Academy for Girls in an effort to help underprivileged kids,” Jones said. “We have private schools here but they’re expensive. My little niece goes to school here at the Academy of Sacred Art and my sister pays $20,000 a year for the 5th grade. There’s no way that most people could afford it here, let alone someone who doesn’t have a job and doesn’t have the income.”

At its core, The Jones Academy is dedicated to making private education accessible to all. By accepting scholarships from private organizations and government-funded programs, along with offering work-study options for parents, the school ensures that financial constraints do not hinder a student’s access to education. Jones’ vision is clear: every girl deserves the chance to reach her full potential, regardless of her background or circumstances.

“We’re somewhere around $8,000, which is very inexpensive compared to some of the other schools here,” Jones said.

She added: “Instead of sometimes paying out of pocket, you may come in and be the receptionist for a day. You can work in a bookstore. You could work as a teacher’s aide, cafeteria or anything that you can do that is opposed to us spending the money to pay someone else, you could work to do that in order to help pay the tuition.”

The curriculum at The Jones Academy is meticulously crafted, drawing inspiration from some of the nation’s leading private all-girl schools. With a focus on exceeding educational standards, the school offers a diverse range of enrichment activities, from yoga and ballet to coding and foreign languages. Beyond traditional subjects, students are equipped with essential life skills through classes on social graces, meditation, and test-taking techniques.

However, The Jones Academy is more than just an educational institution; it’s a nurturing environment where girls are encouraged to embrace their uniqueness and pursue excellence in all aspects of life. The school’s philosophy, rooted in empowerment, wisdom, and inclusivity, shapes every aspect of its educational approach. Failure is not an option at The Jones Academy; instead, the focus is on fostering confidence, courage, and leadership skills in every student.

For Andrea Jones, the mission goes beyond academics; it’s about instilling a sense of purpose and resilience in young girls. The school also aims to provide young Black girls with the knowledge and tools needed in navigating the real world and showing up as your best self, in and outside of the classroom.

“There’s already this preconceived notion of whatever it is that they think we are, who they think we should be, or what their expectations of us are. Unfortunately, with social media, so much bad behavior has been publicized, applauded and accepted. If we want to be taken seriously, we have to take ourselves seriously. If you want respect, you have to present yourself in a respectful manner. For us, we want them to know excellence is the rule around here, we don’t want it to be the exception,” Jones said.

Furthermore, the reception from parents and students has been overwhelmingly positive, with families embracing the school’s commitment to excellence and community. As The Jones Academy continues to grow, Andrea Jones remains steadfast in her dedication to expanding access to quality education for girls across New Orleans and beyond.

“At the Jones Academy above all else we love you. We believe in you. We will fight with you. We will fight for you,” Jones said. “At the end of the day, we know that you work. We know that you’re worth it. My goal overall is to breed some little Black girl magic and release it into the world. I think that every young woman has the potential to be great, and I think they are deserving of the best of everything.”

With The Jones Academy for Girls, a brighter future is within reach for every young girl who walks through its doors.

About Post Author