President Biden’s Morehouse Speech Featured Silent Protests, No Disruptions, And Chants Of ‘4 More Years’

President Joe Biden arrived at Morehouse College in Atlanta following weeks of controversy surrounding his visit to the HBCU. Several students spoke out against Biden mostly due to the ongoing War in Gaza.

But while there were rumblings of possible protests and disruptions that could take place during Biden’s commencement address, the ceremony featured a few silent protests, no disruptions, and chants of “four more years.”

President Biden used his speech to inspire the graduates of Morehouse, while also promoting how his administration has worked to create policies that impact Black Americans.

“In addition to the original $7 billion investment in HBCUs, I’m investing $16 billion more dollars,” Biden said. “The future requires new opportunities on campus for opening doors so you can walk into a life of generational wealth. Be providers and leaders. Today, a record number of Black Americans have jobs, health insurance…We’re investing more money than ever in Black families and Black communities,..We’re breaking down doors and providing more opportunities for good paying jobs, capital to start small business loans to buy homes. Health insurance, prescription drugs, and housing that’s more affordable, more accessible.”

President Biden also addressed the War in Gaza and the right to protest peacefully.

“We debate dissent about America’s role in the world,” Biden said. “I want to say this very clearly. I support peaceful nonviolent protest. Your voices should be heard. I promise you I hear them…Gaza and Israel is heartbreaking. We’ve been working on a deal as we speak. I’m also working around the clock for a ceasefire, working to bring the region together. We’re going to build a lasting durable peace.”

The President concluded his speech with words of inspiration for the graduates.

“Being a man, it’s about strength, respect and dignity,” Biden said. “It’s about showing up. It’s about knowing faith without work is dead. Look you’re doing the work. Today, I look out volume graduates and I see the next generation of Morehouse men who will be doctors, researchers, artists, shaping our culture fearless journalists and elections. Challenging convention.”

Following President Biden’s speech, most of the 2024 graduates remained in their seats, while a few stood up and cheered. All of the the Morehouse alumni, seated directly next to the graduates, gave Biden a standing ovation. Some family members and attendees chanted “four more years.”

Three faculty members and a few students turned their backs to Biden during the speech, but there were no outbursts or interruptions.

Morehouse released a statement in regards to the peaceful protests.

“The world frequently quotes our most famous and beloved alumnus, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but the world must know that without Morehouse, there would be no Dr. King. It is fitting that a moment of organized, peaceful activism would occur on our campus while the world is watching to continue a critical conversation. We are proud of the resilient class of 2024’s unity in silent protest, showing their intentionality in strategy, communication, and coordination as a 414-person unit.”

