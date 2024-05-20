Johnny Gill, Bootsy Collins, Patrice Rushen, Hezekiah Walker Recognized At 2024 Black Music Honors

The stage was set, the lights were dimmed, and anticipation filled the air as the 2024 Black Music Honors prepared to shine a spotlight on the illustrious achievements and exceptional contributions of urban music. This annual event, known for its star-studded lineup and unforgettable performances, promised to be a night of Black excellence like no other.

This year’s roster of honorees read like a who’s who of musical legends, each deserving recognition for their indelible impact on the world of music. Johnny Gill, Patrice Rushen, Bootsy Collins, and Hezekiah Walker took center stage as they were celebrated for their extraordinary talents and contributions to the rich tapestry of urban music.

“To be honored is almost like a miracle. People have been with us since day one,” Bootsy Collins said on the red carpet. “This just shows that if you do the right thing and serve the people, the people will serve you back.”

Joining them in the spotlight were a host of other notable names, each representing a unique facet of the genre’s diverse landscape. From Ceelo Green and Marsha Ambrosius to Tone Stitch and Chrisette Michele, the lineup was a testament to the breadth and depth of Black musical artistry.

The ceremony was co-hosted by the multi-talented singer and actress LeToya Luckett, known for her powerhouse vocals and captivating performances, and comedic actor DeRay Davis, whose infectious humor and charisma kept the audience entertained throughout the evening.

As the honorees took the stage to accept their awards, audiences enjoyed heartfelt speeches, powerful performances, and touching tributes that celebrated the enduring legacy of Black music.

With over 40 years in the industry, Game Changer II, Johnny Gill said, “What I try to do is be authentic. Go as a messenger and an artist, making sure I’m clear on what is out here that needs to be said that people can identify and connect with,” he continues, “That’s been the key to my success. And I continue to do it because if it’s not broken, why fix it.”

From soul-stirring gospel hymns to funky basslines and everything in between, the 2024 Black Music Honors was a celebration of the diverse and vibrant sounds that have shaped our culture and touched the hearts of millions around the world.

The televised special will be premiering on the Stellar Network on Saturday, June 1st at 8 pm EST, with a rebroadcast at 10 pm EST. The show will then air in national broadcast syndication from June 8th to June 30th in a tribute to Black Music Month.

Additionally, viewers will be able to catch the broadcast on Bounce TV on Wednesday, June 19th (Juneteenth) at 9 pm EST.

Black Music Honors was more than just an awards show; it was a celebration of the soulful melodies, infectious rhythms, and powerful lyrics that have defined the Black experience and inspired generations of artists and music lovers alike.

“For the past 9 years, Black Music Honors has surrounded and supported the amazing artists who have entertained millions. This year’s celebrants are trailblazers and deserve to be honored. We are extremely proud to bring more visibility to these tremendous icons who have stayed the course from humble beginnings to careers that span decades. Their lives and stories are part of the beautiful tapestry of black music…which has impacted the globe,” Don Jackson, Founder and Executive Producer said.

