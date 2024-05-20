Digital Daily

Georgia High School Grad Gets $14M in Scholarships to Attend 231 Colleges and Universities

  • Roz Edward

For millions of African American high school students and grads with dreams of attending post-secondary educational institutions, the story of Liberty County, Georgia High School senior Madison Crowell is an inspiring one. Crowell through strategic planning and a well-thought-out approach to finding the funds to attend college earned over $14 million in college scholarships and was accepted into 231 schools for the 2024-2025 school year.

 

“I wanted to apply to as many schools as I did…because I’m coming from a low-income area of Georgia and so I want to show the kids here in Liberty County that it’s possible to get accepted into not only just local schools,” she told Good Morning America.

 
 

 

About Post Author

Roz Edward

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content
Verified by MonsterInsights