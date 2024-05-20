Georgia High School Grad Gets $14M in Scholarships to Attend 231 Colleges and Universities

For millions of African American high school students and grads with dreams of attending post-secondary educational institutions, the story of Liberty County, Georgia High School senior Madison Crowell is an inspiring one. Crowell through strategic planning and a well-thought-out approach to finding the funds to attend college earned over $14 million in college scholarships and was accepted into 231 schools for the 2024-2025 school year.

The 18-year-old prodigy has decided to pursue her dreams of becoming a physical therapist at High Point University in High Point, North Carolina. According to the university, which has granted Crowell a full tuition scholarship , she amassed an impressive $14,790,695 in academic merit scholarships.

“I wanted to apply to as many schools as I did…because I’m coming from a low-income area of Georgia and so I want to show the kids here in Liberty County that it’s possible to get accepted into not only just local schools,” she told Good Morning America.

About Post Author