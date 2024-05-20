Black Enterprise 2024 Disruptor Summit, Nick Cannon Fuel Entrepreneurial Fires and Inspire Thousands

The 2024 Disruptor Summit hosted by BLACK ENTERPRISE and powered by Nationwide took place at the Southern Exchange Ballrooms in downtown Atlanta on Friday, May 17 and Saturday May, 18. The creative business conference is designed to empower Black entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors through thoughtful instruction and networking.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens welcomed conference attendees on Saturday morning enocuraging participants to defy the odds and to seek out and work with business-minded leaders with the tools, access, and expertise they need to think outside the box, build million-dollar brands, and disrupt the norm in theri respective industries.

Dickens remarks were followed by Nick Cannon, the Disruptor Summit keynote speaker engaged in a well attended fireside fireside chat between multihyphenate entertainer and entrepreneur and BLACK ENTERPRISE Director of Multiplatform Content Selena Hill. The riveting discussion focused on Cannon’s unconventional approach to ownership and business in the entertainment industry.

“I’m super excited to be at the BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptor Summit. I’ve been a disruptor all my life and to be in a room full of disruptors, way makers, change agents, and people who are free thinkers in business and culture is going to be phenomenal,” said Cannon.

Following Cannon’s well receive conversation with Hill, Black Enterprise CEO, Earl “Butch” Graves addressed the group. “As we gather for the 2nd annual Disruptor Summit, BLACK ENTERPRISE is proud to continue our support and champion the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship within the Black business community,” Graves explained. “This summit serves as a pivotal component of our mission and a crucial platform that empowers Black entrepreneurs with the knowledge, connections, and resources needed to thrive in the business world.”

Later, breakout panels led by some of the best minds in business addressed building equity and using A.I. and other new and upcoming technologies to help shape your brand. Attendees were also invited to receive one-on-one business coaching.

The conferences hallmark event the Disruptor Pitch allows paryticipants to make a 90-second elevator pitch to persuade judges and investors to award them $15,000 toward their business objectives. An elevator pitch is a concise and compelling summary of your business that can be delivered in the time it takes to ride an elevator, typically 30 seconds to 2 minutes. This brief yet powerful communication tool can be a game-changer for your business, allowing you to capture the interest of potential investors, clients, and partners quickly and effectively.

Disruptor Summit also honored Arian Simone, Founder of Fearless Fund; Miss Diddy, CEO of The Brand Group Firm; and Lena Ford, CEO of Positively Lena & Co-Founder of Kinship Family Initiative during a special award ceremony, celebrating their trailblazing efforts in disrupting their respective industries.

