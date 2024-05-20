Angela Bassett Delivers Exhilarating Speech For The Next Generation Of Spelman College Grads

Spelman College, the premier HBCU, celebrated its 137th Commencement Ceremony with grandeur and inspiration. The event took place at Georgia International Convention Center (GICC) and was a momentous occasion marked by esteemed speakers, honorary degrees, and recognition of outstanding achievements.

The commencement address was delivered by the incomparable actress, director, and executive producer Angela Bassett. As the star of stage and screen, Bassett captivated the audience with her powerful words and personal anecdotes.

Reflecting on her upbringing in St. Petersburg, Florida, Bassett shared the impact of her mother’s unwavering support and high expectations for excellence.

“There will be times when you may feel like the unnamed Black women, this is especially true when you come across people in your workplace and in your community, and your own home, who may not see your full humanity and all of your glory. But it’s in those moments that I want you to remember who you are, raise your head and embody the queen that you have been prepared to be.”

Bassett shared her journey from local theater in her hometown to Yale University’s School of Drama, highlighting the power of determination and resilience. She detailed how despite facing skepticism from some, she continued to persevere, becoming the trailblazer in the entertainment industry we know her as today.

“Timing is everything. Up until then it was far from easy for me. I work on jobs in between, constantly auditioning. I was told no. I did not receive a call back. I didn’t ace every audition. Doors closed, but still, no matter what, there was and still remains no job or role that is any less or more important than the other,” Bassett said. “Opportunity matters. I refuse to allow a dream deferred to become a dream client.”

During her words of wisdom, Bassett affectionately referred to Spelman College as “the Mecca of Black excellence and Black womanhood,” drawing parallels to a fictional country from one of her iconic movie roles. “Your tomorrow starts today,” Bassett said in closing.

Bassett also received a Doctor of Fine Arts degree, honoring her outstanding achievements in the arts and her advocacy for diversity and inclusion.

Spelman College bestowed an honorary degree to another remarkable woman as well. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was awarded a Doctor of Laws degree, recognizing her trailblazing career and commitment to justice and equality.

“It’s hard for me to look at you and not see my daughters. I see in your faces the hopes and dreams that we all have for a brighter day and a better future. Class of 2024. You have earned your degrees. As Spelman graduates, you are now part of the proud tradition of educated women who can and will do great things in this world,” Brown Jackson said.

Furthermore, the National Community Service Award, presented by the Spelman College Board of Trustees, was bestowed upon highly acclaimed Atlanta journalist Rose Scott. Scott, known for her dedication to storytelling and community engagement, was recognized for her exceptional contributions to journalism and her commitment to uplifting marginalized voices.

The ceremony opened with an invocation by The Reverend Dr. Neichelle Guidry, Dean of Chapel at Spelman College. Guidry’s heartfelt prayer acknowledged the graduates’ journey and their presence in that sacred moment to honor God.

As the graduating class of 2024 embarks on a new chapter in their lives, they carry with them the wisdom, inspiration, and empowerment bestowed upon them by Spelman College. The 137th commencement ceremony served as a testament to the institution’s legacy of nurturing future generations of leaders, scholars, and changemakers.

