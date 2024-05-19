President Joe Biden Meets with Black Detroiter’s at CRED Café Ahead of NAACP Keynote Address

President Joe Biden is making his rounds with Black voters across the country.

Today, President Biden is in Detroit to deliver the keynote address for the Detroit NAACP’s 69th Annual Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner. After landing in Detroit shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, Biden made his way straight to Detroit’s CRED Café, in Rivertown to have a private conversation with Detroit residents.

CRED Café, which is the brainchild of former NBA athletes and siblings Joe and Jordan Crawford, in collaboration with their family, is a coffee shop during the day and cocktail lounge by night. On hand was Michigan Speaker of the House Joe Tate, 13th District U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar, and a host of pastors, small business owners, and residents.

In total, about 75 Detroiters packed the café, and the one thing that most people in the room had in common: they’re Black.

“(Trump) wants to do away with all the progress we’ve made,” Biden said to the crowd. “We’ve got a long way to go in this election, but we’re feeling real good because of folks like you. We used to have this theory in American economics that everything would trickle down. Like, if the wealthy did well, there would be enough left over for everyone else. Well, my dad used to have an expression: ‘Nothing ever trickled down on our table, Joey.'”

With the 70th anniversary of Brown vs. The Board of Education having just passed this week, Biden’s campaign has been promoting the administration’s successes, particularly as it pertains to Black constituents.

“So far we’ve been doing pretty good. We’ve got the lowest unemployment rate for a long time. I’ve forgiven an awful lot of folks’ debt — college debt — so people can start new lives again. There’s a lot going on,” he said.

The administration has promoted its efforts in closing the education gap, closing the wealth gap, funding for HBCUs, increasing student and teacher diversity at historically non-diverse institutions, research grants, and other efforts to assist in the creation of Black wealth through continued education.

After speaking in front of media for about 10 minutes, Biden’s security swept the room of reporters so that the president could dive into more intimate conversations with the Detroit residents on hand.

Before the sweep, though, Biden made it clear that he’s confident that his approach of intimate connections with Black voters will work in his favor and allow him to win the 2024 presidential election.

“I feel good,” he said. “I’ve got three reverends back there. I saw them at the airport and asked them to pray like hell for me.”

Biden’s keynote for the NAACP Fight for Freedom Fund Dinner will take place tonight at Huntington Place in downtown Detroit. Rev. Wendell Anthony, President of the Detroit Chapter of the NAACP, said that he hopes Biden’s message will resonate with the attendees and serve as a catalyst for a more unified nation.

“President Biden comes at a critical time in our nation’s history. We face tremendous international challenges coupled with domestic and local issues that seek to divide us. However, it is our belief that if we work together as a people that we can resolve these issues for the benefit of all Americans,” said Rev. Anthony.

About Post Author