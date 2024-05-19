Morehouse College Announces Valedictorian, Salutatorian Leading 2024 Graduating Class

Morehouse College is proud to announce the academic accomplishments of its 2024 valedictorian, DeAngelo Fletcher, and salutatorian, Dwayne Terrell II, who will be honored at the College’s 140th Commencement ceremony on Sunday, May 19, at 9 a.m.

Valedictorian DeAngelo Fletcher is a psychology major from Chicago, Illinois, who is passionate about youth psychiatry. In addition to being a member of the Howard Thurman Honors Program, Psi Chi International Honor Society in Psychology, Phi Delta Epsilon Health Fraternity, and Phi Beta Kappa Society, Fletcher is also a part of the Vivian Thomas Scholars Initiative (VTSI), a professional development program at the institution aimed at nurturing young men in pursuit of higher degrees.

“The VTSI kept me grounded in my aspirations and fostered a strong sense of camaraderie among my brothers on the journey towards higher education,” Fletcher emphasizes. “The initiative honed my abilities in presentation, networking, resume crafting, and most importantly, helped me establish a personal mission statement.”

With multiple internships completed, including a Health Careers Intensive Clinical Exposure Program and Pharma Technical Development internship, Fletcher will relocate to the West Coast after graduation to continue his work in the behavioral health field as a registered behavior technician specializing in children with autism. He will also concurrently prepare for the MCAT. His long-term ambition is to pursue child psychiatry at the renowned David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA by 2026.

Salutatorian Dwayne Terrell II, a business administration major from Stone Mountain, Georgia, has garnered an array of accolades during his academic journey, including the E.B. Williams Award in Economics, and prestigious scholarships such as the Porche Scholarship, the Kwame Manley SS Scholarship, the EBW-Boeing Scholarship, and the Bank of America Scholarship. Throughout his time at Morehouse College, Terrell’s immersion in the vibrant academic and extracurricular landscape was complemented by his active involvement in the Morehouse Business Association.

“The Morehouse Business Association played an indispensable role in shaping my success at the institution. I built a strong business foundation by attending meetings and Interacting with esteemed companies like Deloitte, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase, providing invaluable insights into leadership responsibilities and strategic decision-making.”

After graduation, Terrell is dedicated to advancing his expertise in finance through ongoing learning and pursuing additional certifications. He is currently exploring career opportunities and is prepared to apply his extensive knowledge and experiences to make significant contributions in his chosen field.

Morehouse College’s 140th Annual Commencement is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Sunday, May 19, on the College’s Century Campus, where President Joseph R. Biden will deliver the commencement address

