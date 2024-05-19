Join the Movement: Empowering Tomorrow’s Leaders with The Frank Ski Kids Foundation

Be a Catalyst for Change Today!” Visit Frankskikids.org to support The 2024 Planet Green Science Expeditions.

The Frank Ski Kids Foundation winners with Frank Ski &

Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock.

Photo credit: ExclusiveAccess.net

Atlanta’s icon, Frank Ski, hosted an afternoon to remember in Atlanta on Sunday, May 5th, 2024! The 20th Annual Frank Ski Celebrity Wine Tasting and Live Auction lives up to its reputation every year as one of Atlanta’s premier fundraising events, offering guests an evening of entertainment, live and silent auctions, philanthropy, and exclusive tasting of rare wines! Every moment is infused with a spirit of generosity and camaraderie benefiting a great cause, The Frank Ski Kids Foundation!

For Frank Ski, the annual fundraising event represents more than just a glamorous soirée; it symbolizes a legacy of giving back. Over the past twenty years, The Frank Ski Kids Foundation has provided life-changing opportunities for youth worldwide, from art classes in Italy to environmental studies in the Amazon Rainforest and The Galápagos Islands.

Thanks to the generosity of donors and sponsors, in 2024, the students will embark on a nine-day unforgettable journey (from June 17-26th) to explore the effects of climate change on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, equipping them with firsthand knowledge and inspiration to become stewards of our planet.

Every year, The Frank Ski Kids Foundation sends ten deserving young scientists on an enlightening study expedition to remote locations around the globe. The annual fundraiser is an opportunity to mingle with celebs, enjoy exquisite wines, and delectable bites while supporting The Frank Ski Kids Foundation’s mission to empower young minds through transformative experiences.

Speaking of transformative experiences, as you walked the green carpet, entering Factory Atlanta, each of the 30-foot white walls of the ballroom screened video imagery from the previous Planet Green Science Expeditions, immersing and transporting guests to exotic yet compromised locations around the world traveled by The Frank Ski Kids Foundation.

With the music from Frank Ski’s latest musical release Climate Change playing softly in the background, glasses, and auction paddles raised high, attendees -Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins, Former City of Atlanta Mayor Bill Campbell, Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock – and over two hundred friends of Frank, supporters of The Frank Ski Kids Foundation, and corporate sponsors, came together to celebrate two decades of the foundation making a difference.

Dr. Patrice Basanta-Henry, MD, Frank Ski, Jay “Jeezy” Jenkins

Photo credit: ExclusiveAccess.net

The 2024 Planet Green Science Expedition would not be possible without the generous support of all the donors who attended the event and donated. A special thank you goes to The Frank Ski 20th Anniversary Celebrity Wine Tasting and Live Auction sponsors: The Maloney Foundation, SJAC Food Groups, Georgia Aquarium, Greenberg Traurig, HD Supply, HBCU All-Stars, Travis L. Williams Foundation, Atlanta Peach Movers, Brooks PMP Consultants, Modern Luxury, The Atlantan, NAUD, and Agency 9. Their commitment to the cause reflects a shared dedication to empowering youth and creating a brighter future for our environment and future generations.

About Post Author