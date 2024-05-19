Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium Announces Exciting Features for 2024 Black Girls Dream Conference

The Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium (Southern Black Girls) are excited to announce special programming features for the upcoming 2024 Black Girls Dream Conference. The two-day experience that drew in over 1300 Black girls and women from all over the 13 southern United States last year, will take place Friday, June 7 – Saturday, June 8, at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis (265 Peachtree Center Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia 30303) and will be another sell-out event that inspires, empowers, and cultivates the dreams of southern Black girls, gender-expansive youth and Black women of all ages.

“I almost can’t contain myself because what we are bringing this year is the ultimate definition of ‘Girl Power’ and truly represents every layer of our theme, ‘Afrofuturism: Intelligence, Innovation, Investment,’” shares Southern Black Girls Executive Director, Malikah Berry Rogers. “Our greatest hope is that the women and girls will come ready to be inspired and leave with the confidence necessary to pursue their dreams.”

This year’s theme, “Afrofuturism: Intelligence, Innovation, Investment,” was created to explore the expansiveness of the Black experience and hold space for deeper conversations and connections that can help guide and build radical futures for Black girls and women. Through the inclusion of impactful voices and special programming, the 2024 Black Girls Dream Conference will be a creative movement where culture, technology and innovation intersect, but also an experience that advances the future of Black identity, agency and liberation; especially for Black girls and women.

The conference will feature:

Intelligence: Powered by the Gates Foundation, the “Black Women of the Global South” is a curated delegation of women from all across the African diaspora who will participate in intriguing panel discussions, informative roundtables and TEDx Talk-like sessions to share insights, challenges, solutions and opportunities related to issues facing communities of color throughout the global south. The delegation includes Aline Odara (Brazil), Beatrice Gakuba (Rwanda), Jacqueline Idun (U.S. & Ghana), Naana Akyaa Asante (Ghana), Cynthia Ellis Topsey (Belize), Dawn Stewart (Guyana), Coumba Toure (Senegal), Cruz Helena Valencia Moreno (Colombia) and Barbara A. Perkins (U.S. & Bahamas).

Innovation: The conference will highlight the power of S.T.E.A.M. by showcasing groundbreaking technology, spotlighting live demonstrations and new products, and creating space for hands-on access to A.I., coding, robotics, cosmetic chemistry and more; thus, revolutionizing what tomorrow can look like for Black girls and women.

Investment: The exciting “We Got Now!” panel is returning with even more amazing next-generation voices who are impacting our present and taking position as the changemakers and innovators of our future! Titled “We Got Now! The Power of S.T.E.A.M. to Build Radical Futures for Black Girls,” the confirmed panelists include Laila Pruitt (Starz’s BMF), Naya Ellis (Creator of Wingltt), Cruz Helena Valencia Moreno (Innovation Girls) and Gabby Goodwin (Gabby Bows).

In addition to these highlights, the conference will also feature a “Moving the Legacy Forward” fireside chat featuring Dr. Bernice King, an insightful “Black Women In Media” panel, a creative Dare to Dream Content Corner and a series of dynamic, interactive workshops centering mental wellness, health, beauty, social justice, financial literacy and much more!

“This year, the Black Girls Dream Conference will be an example of the infinite possibilities that exist when we harness our collective intelligence, innovation and investment in the dreams of Black girls and women,” declares LaTosha Brown, visionary founder of Southern Black Girls. “Our conference is not just an event, it’s a movement and celebration of resilience, creativity and boundless potential. What we have put together will inspire our attendees to dream boldly, break barriers and shape a radical future where every dream is within reach.”

For registration details and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.southernblackgirls.org/dream-conference/.

For more information on the work and impact of the Southern Black Girls and Women’s Consortium, visit www.SouthernBlackGirls.org, or follow @SouthernBlackGirls on Facebook and Instagram, and @BlackGirlsDream on X.

About Post Author