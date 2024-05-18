Digital Daily

Black Teen Accepted Into 122 Schools, Earns Over $5 Million In Scholarships

  • Black Information Network
Photo: Getty Images

An Oakland, California high school student has raked in over 100 college acceptances.

According to NBC Bay Area, Helms Ategeka, a Head-Royce School student, garnered $5.3 million in scholarships from 122 colleges.

“I feel really lucky that there are people out there, that there are institutions out there that see the value that I have to give,” Helms said.

Helms said he believes his array of extracurriculars, including choir, theater, and a club he started himself, along with his 3.9 GPA contributed to his acceptances.

The high schooler credited his dedication to school to his family and lessons he learned from his childhood in Uganda. Helms, an aspiring recording artist, moved to the U.S. just five years ago.

“I just really had to remind myself that this is an opportunity, especially where I’m from that a lot of people don’t have,” he said. “I wanted to be grateful for that and honor my parents.”

Helms said he applied to roughly 160 schools but ultimately decided to attend UC Berkeley because of its music school and course diversity.

“That’s how I ultimately decided on Cal, because I was like music, fantastic! Location, fantastic! Now let’s look at everything else,” he said.

The school is also the alma mater of his father, Chris Ategeka. The father said it took him years of working with immigration to get his son into the U.S.

“All the things that I and my family had to go through to be here, sometimes there’s moments where you have to pinch yourself,” Chris said. “Is this happening or is this a dream?”

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

About Post Author

Black Information Network

Black Information Network is the first and only 24/7 national and local all-news audio service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective. BIN is enabled by the resources, assets and financial support of iHeartMedia and the support of its Founding Partners: Bank of America, CVS Health, GEICO, Lowe’s, McDonald’s USA, Sony, 23andMe and Verizon. BIN is focused on service to the Black community and providing an information window for those outside the community to help foster communication, accountability and deeper understanding.

Black Information Network is distributed nationally through the iHeartRadio app and accessible via mobile, smart speakers, smart TVs and other connected platforms, and on dedicated all-news local broadcast AM/FM radio stations. BIN also provides the news service for iHeartMedia’s 106 Hip Hop, R&B and Gospel stations across the country. Please visit www.BINNews.com for more information.

See author's posts

Comments

From the Web

Skip to content
Verified by MonsterInsights