Google’s Tech Exchange Program Concludes, HBCU Students Share What They’ve Learned

Google’s Tech Exchange Program recently concluded their year with an event. The occasion was filled with inspiring speeches, captivating presentations, and heartfelt moments, underscoring the program’s commitment to empowering students in science and technology.

“We loved bringing 170 incredible students to Atlanta for the conclusion of this year’s Tech Exchange program to showcase and highlight their remarkable achievements,” Melonie Parker, Google’s Chief Diversity Officer said. “Tech Exchange helps prepare the next generation of innovators from Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Hispanic-Serving Institutions with opportunities to develop applied computer science and problem-solving skills, while building social capital and community.”

The event commenced with a warm welcome, setting a friendly tone for the day ahead. The audience was moved by the heartfelt student speeches from Gabe Lucchessi and Sarah Cole.

Another student who captivated the crowd was Detroit Michigan native Ife Martin, a rising junior at Howard University. She took the stage and delivered a powerful spoken word piece.

“I just knew how amazing of an opportunity this was. And given the fact that I had my sights set on it since about senior year in high school, it was a big accomplishment for me to be accepted into the program,” Martin said. “I met amazing people, did some amazing projects, and I learned a lot from it.”

Skylar Fletcher, a Spelman College rising junior from Ann Arbor, Michigan, says, “With my experience, when we talk about paying it forward, Earnest Holmes, a Morehouse alum and Simone, who are currently the Google tech program leads, came to Spelman and Morehouse and gave an information session to us.”

She added: “They brought back alumni that were in the program. I really appreciated having that experience where students who were in the program actually spoke about what they learned, how they felt it impacted them and how they think we should actually be a part of the program.”

Dr. Shanika Hope, Director of CS Impact and Outreach at Google, delivered an exceptional keynote address, sharing her inspiring journey from a challenging childhood to becoming a pioneering leader at Google. While Ernest Holmes, an esteemed graduate of the college and Google employee, discussed the integration of GenAI into the curriculum, highlighting innovative strides in education.

Moreover, Joey Womack from Goodie Nation delivered an inspiring keynote address, emphasizing the critical role of computer science and the importance of embracing one’s true self.

One of the other highlights of the event were the student presentations, where four groups showcased their incredible creativity and hard work. They introduced impressive apps, ranging from a unique dating app to an innovative workout app.

Shilah Watson, a Spelman College rising junior from Long Beach, California says, “I was able to learn more details and was able to remember all the techniques. I will admit, it’s very hard for me to remember so many different coding techniques and so many different coding languages. However, Tech Exchange really made sure that they solidified each subject in our brains so that we can carry it on to college and our future careers.”

North Carolina A&T rising junior Will Walton III is from right here in Atlanta. He says, “The things I learned from Tech Exchange will drastically help pursuits in software development. This summer I’ll be doing an internship with Chevron in Houston. I’ll use all the things I learned here, especially the team building and the coding as well.”

Overall, Google’s Tech Exchange Program continues to empower HBCU and HSI students, fostering innovation, creativity, and excellence in technology. Through mentorship, hands-on learning experiences, and industry partnerships, the program is shaping the next generation of tech leaders who will drive positive change in the world.

“Atlanta’s thriving tech ecosystem is built on a strong foundation of talent and innovation. Google’s investments, like the new tech facility at Morehouse College and the Tech Exchange program, demonstrate a real commitment to empowering our diverse talent pool and ensuring that all communities benefit from the city’s growth.” – Donnie Beamer, Senior Technology Advisor to the Mayor of Atlanta.

