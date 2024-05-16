Georgia Teen Awarded Nearly $15 Million In College Scholarships, She Offers Advice To High School Students

Madison Crowell, an 18-year-old from Hinesville, Georgia, is set to embark on her college journey this fall at High Point University in North Carolina under a full tuition scholarship. What sets Crowell apart is not just her acceptance into college but the remarkable achievement of being accepted into 231 schools and awarded a total of $14.7 million in scholarships to pursue her dream of higher education.

During a feature on “Good Morning America,” the Liberty County High School senior said, “I wanted to apply to as many schools as I did … because I’m coming from a low-income area of Georgia and so I want to show the kids here in Liberty County that it’s possible to get accepted into not only just local schools like Georgia Southern and Savannah, but that you can get accepted into schools like the University of Alabama and University of Colorado and that you think might be out of your reach but is definitely in reach.”

Madison Crowell’s journey to this remarkable achievement began long before her high school graduation. With the unwavering support of her parents, Sgt. 1st Class Delando Langley and Melissa Langley, Crowell’s aspirations were nurtured from a young age. Road trips and college tours became regular occurrences during her middle school years, laying the groundwork for her future academic endeavors.

High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein stated: “We welcome you to our HPU family. You’re going to do exceptional things right here at The Premier Life Skills University, where we call everybody to be extraordinary,” Qubein said. “The sky is not the limit … and when you come here to High Point University, we know you’ll be a leader. We know you’ll make amazing things happen. We’re here to resource her, cheer you on and celebrate your victory.”

Despite the overwhelming number of acceptances and scholarships received, Crowell acknowledges the challenges she faced along the way. She understands the disappointment of rejection and the stress that accompanies the college application process. However, she credits her resilience and determination for propelling her forward.

“I know what it’s like to be deferred from a dream school and you don’t know if you’re gonna get the chance to apply again or you’re not going to be accepted again,” Crowell said. She also expressed that she wasn’t accepted into other top schools.

Furthermore, as Madison Crowell prepares to transition from high school to college, she shares valuable advice for the next generation of students navigating the college application process. Her top three tips are as follows:

Prioritize Yourself: “Don’t make this application process more stressful than it needs to be so always take time for yourself, whether that be self care, hanging out with your friends and family, or playing with your dog, whatever the case may be. Always take time to do things that you enjoy so that you’re not getting burnt out.” Stay Organized: “Staying organized is something different to everybody else so be sure that you find something that works for you and your family.” Maintain a Positive Outlook: “The third thing is just to always keep a positive sight on these things because it can get a little overwhelming. That also just goes hand in hand with making sure that you’re keeping yourself sane and having outlets to release some energy.”

As Madison Crowell embarks on this new chapter, she reminds students that nothing is impossible and leaves them with these encouraging words:

“At the end of the day, I’m just another student. We’re about to graduate, some of us with uncertain futures. And I just want to make it known that nothing is impossible and that the sky is not the limit and that you want to keep pushing for greatness,” Cromwell said.

About Post Author