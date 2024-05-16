Buffalo NY Tops Supermarket Memorial Plans Unveiled, Marking 2 Year Anniversary

Buffalo, New York, is taking steps to memorialize the tragic events of the horrific mass shooting that took place at a Tops supermarket nearly two years ago. New York Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced plans for a permanent memorial to honor the victims and support the East Buffalo community affected by the incident.

The memorial, recently unveiled at a news conference, will feature interconnected stone pillars and arches, along with a windowed building for exhibitions and events.

“As we approach the solemn two-year anniversary of when our neighbors were senselessly slaughtered solely because of the color of their skin, we rededicate ourselves in supporting the East Buffalo community, remembering those we lost, and supporting those who were injured,” Hochul said.

Governor Hochul added: “Today’s unveiling of the final design chosen by the 5/14 Memorial Commission is the culmination of many meetings and conversations with the families of those impacted as well as the community. I thank Mayor Brown, Reverend Blue, and the members of the Commission for their efforts in taking on this heavy task of honoring the lives and legacies of those we lost and the community impacted by this tragedy.”

During the press conference, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown also expressed sentiments regarding the victims of the Top Supermarket massacre.

“The second anniversary of the 5/14 Racially Motivated Mass Shooting is just hours away. It is, and will always be, a somber mark in our city’s history. Our city and region continue to mourn the lives that were taken by an out-of-town white supremacist on that day. I am proud of all the work the 5/14 Memorial Commission has done to create a memorial that reflects the wishes of the families and the community. I also thank the organizations and businesses that have helped us in this process,” Brown said.

Furthermore, the design for the memorial, created by Jin Young Song and Douglass Alligood, was selected from 20 submissions to the commission.

The project, with an estimated cost of $15 million, has received significant support from the state and city. New York State has allocated $5 million, while the city of Buffalo has pledged $1 million. To bridge the remaining funding gap, a yearlong campaign will be launched.

A significant contribution to the memorial comes in the form of a sculpture titled “Unity for the Honor Space,” crafted by Buffalo artist Valeria Cray and her son, Hiram Cray. He currently serves as a faculty member at the State University of New York Corning Community College. The sculpture is part of the larger memorial, entitled “Seeing Us.”

Throughout the design selection process, the families of the victims were actively consulted, ensuring their voices and perspectives were heard. Reverend Mark Blue, chairman of the 5/14 Memorial Commission, said.

He stated: “What happened on 5/14 was an act of senseless violence, and it was an act of hate. It’s my intent to make sure we have a memorial that the families and the communities can be proud of,”

As Buffalo prepares to commemorate the lives lost during the Tops supermarket massacre and the resilience of the East Buffalo community, the memorial stands as a symbol of remembrance, healing, and unity.

