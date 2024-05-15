Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton Exit ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Photo: Getty Images

Several longtime cast members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are departing ahead of the show’s 16th season.

On Tuesday (May 14), Bravo dropped the cast for RHOA season 16, per PEOPLE.

Kenya Moore and Drew Sidora were announced as the only returning Housewives from last season. As previously announced, Porsha Williams will be rejoining the cast after her two-season absence. Newcomers include author, businesswoman, and podcast host Brittany Eady, restaurateur and Food Network alum Kelli Ferrell, and Angela Oakley, wife of NBA star Charles Oakley.

Cynthia Bailey is also set to rejoin the show as a friend of the cast. Shamea Morton Mwangi, whose appearances on the show date back to season 5, is stepping into her new role as a full-time Housewife.

The season 16 cast announcement marks the departures of Shereé Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross. The trio joined RHOA as full-time Housewives for season 14. Before their latest stints as full-timers, Hampton had appeared on RHOA as a friend of the show for years while Whitefield was one of the original Housewives of the series.

Hampton’s team addressed her RHOA exit in a statement to PEOPLE.

“My contract with Real Housewives of Atlanta ended when season 15 wrapped. This break from RHOA is a fresh start, allowing me the space to participate in new creative entertainment projects focused on my future, and not reliving my past,” Hampton said.

Kandi Burruss also previously revealed that she was leaving the show after 14 years.

Production for season 16 is set to begin later this month.