Exclusive: Google Furthers Its Mission Of Tech Diversity With New Classroom Annex At Morehouse College

In its ongoing commitment to promoting diversity and innovation in the tech industry, Google recently announced the opening of a new classroom annex at Morehouse College. This initiative comes on the heels of Google’s partnership with the UNCF last fall, where they contributed $1 million towards the construction of a new Student Center at the esteemed college.

The Google Annex Classroom at Morehouse represents a significant investment in teaching and learning, featuring upgraded technology systems and state-of-the-art learning spaces. This creative hub is designed to provide students with the tools and resources they need to thrive in the tech industry.

“We are thrilled to deepen our commitment to Morehouse College with the addition of the new Google Annex. This expansion will provide even more opportunities for talented students to develop the skills they need to thrive in the tech industry,” Melonie Parker, Chief Diversity Officer at Google, said.

The Google Annex has been equipped with new computers, printers, and furniture, creating an ideal environment for students to explore entrepreneurial interests and pursue careers in technology. Additionally, Google will provide ongoing support and networking opportunities for students, further enhancing their educational experience.

“Google and Morehouse College have a shared commitment to improving academic opportunities and access to careers for diverse talent in tech,” David A. Thomas, Ph.D., President of Morehouse College, said.

He added: “The addition of a Google Annex at Morehouse will provide students with a high-tech learning space that will allow them to develop creative ideas and advance as leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs in computer science and emerging technologies. We thank Google for their generous gift.”

One notable aspect of the Google Annex is the involvement of Ernest Holmes, a Morehouse College alumnus and co-founder of the nonprofit organization CodeHouse. Holmes, who graduated in 2019, has played a key role in upgrading the learning space and will continue to mentor and cultivate young tech talent at Morehouse.

Furthermore, Google’s investment in Morehouse College is part of a broader initiative to support Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) and address the diversity gap in the tech industry. Over the past few years, Google has invested more than $50 million in HBCUs to elevate curriculum, support infrastructure development for in-class and remote learning, provide career support for students and fund scholarships as well.

The new Google Annex at Morehouse College underscores Google’s commitment to investing in the future of tomorrow’s leaders and innovators. By providing students with access to cutting-edge technology and resources, Google aims to create a more equitable playing field in the tech industry and empower underrepresented communities to pursue careers in technology.

“My hope is that STEM majors and non-STEM majors alike will see this new laboratory of innovation as a place they belong and desire to be. We set very high expectations for our Morehouse scholars, and they deserve to work in environments that will fuel their ingenuity, foster collaboration, and help them manifest their big, hairy, audacious goals,” Dr. Alfred Watkins, Department Chair of Computer Science at Morehouse College, said.

In addition to Morehouse College, Google has also created a similar Google Annex learning space at North Carolina Agricultural and Technology University (NC A&T), further expanding its efforts to support diversity and innovation in higher education.

