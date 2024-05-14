Tiana’s Bayou Adventure To Launch At Walt Disney World, Celebration Kicks Off In New Orleans

Jennifer Lewis sung “Dig A Little Deeper” from The Princess & The Frog on the latest episode of “American Idol.” Lewis, who voices Mama Odie in the film, was joined by seven-time Grammy winner, Terence Blanchard who played the trumpet.

The performance shed light on the new Tiana’s Bayou Adventure which will launch at Walt Disney World on June 28.

Prior to Lewis and Blanchard’s performance on “American Idol,” a celebration was held in New Orleans, five-time Grammy award winner PJ Morton, who contributed to composing Tiana’s Bayou Adventure soundtrack, directed the famous New Orleans based St. Augustine High School band, PJ’s alma martyr. The celebration also featured members of New Orleans’ Dooky Chase Restaurant family whose former matriarch, Leah Chase, was an inspiration for Disney’s Tiana Character.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will take guests on a musical adventure picking up after the events of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “The Princess and the Frog.” You’ll join Princess Tiana on an adventure through the bayou as she prepares to host a one-of-a-kind celebration during Mardi Gras season where everyone is welcome.

Along the way, guests will travel through the bayou into the next chapter of Tiana’s story. Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will also feature original music and some familiar tunes from the beloved movie, and so much more, including an incredibly thrilling 50-foot drop.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open at the Magic Kingdom on June 28, and later this year at Disneyland Park in California.

