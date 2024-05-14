Issa Rae Teaching Creators How To Land Lucrative Brand Deals, Close Pay Gap With New Company

In a dynamic move to foster inclusivity and equitable opportunities within the realm of branded content creation, media mogul Issa Rae has launched Ensemble, a groundbreaking branded entertainment company.

According to Business Insider, Ensemble aims to cultivate “deeper relationships” between content creators and major corporations, ushering in a new era of collaboration and diversity in the industry.

In a press release Issa Rae states, “The brands I’ve had the privilege of collaborating with understand that quality matters, inclusion works, and curation is essential. That’s why we’ve built Ensemble with an ambitious and growing group of executives, creators, brands, publishers, and platforms who will all work together to build a more equitable and sustainable creator economy.”

With a network already comprising 50 talented content creators, including luminaries like Mark Phillips, Drew Afualo, and Leo González, Ensemble is poised to revolutionize how creators engage with reputable brands such as Pepsi, Chili’s, and Popeyes.

Spearheading the management team are advertising veterans Ian Schafer, Matt Berger, and Keith Lee, who bring their expertise to the table to assist creators in effectively presenting themselves and securing lucrative brand deals.

President of development and production at Hoorae, Montrel McKay, says, “The proposition is that we have deeper relationships with the partners.”

He added: “We want to go after media budgets. We don’t want to go after small allocations that are for diversity buys. That’s why it’s important to work with Pepsi out of the gate,” McKay continues, “We want to show the world, we’re just trying to drive popular culture.”

Ensemble’s mission goes beyond just facilitating partnerships; it is committed to promoting equity and inclusion in every aspect of its operations. Central to its ethos is the goal of closing the pay gap between white creators and creators of color, a longstanding issue that has plagued the industry. By championing diversity and ensuring fair compensation, Ensemble seeks to level the playing field and empower creators from underrepresented backgrounds.

“We just see it as an evolution of the next generation of talent discovery, and the path is not obvious. People used to look at digital as the minor leagues. It’s very much the major leagues, but the thesis is that the future talent is much more likely to be discovered by audiences and financed by brands,” Schafer said.

Furthermore, one of Ensemble’s key initiatives is to support up-and-coming content creators as they navigate their journey to audience growth and profitability. By providing guidance and resources, Ensemble equips emerging talents with the tools they need to attract high-value sponsorships and forge lasting partnerships with leading brands.

Ensemble’s launch adds another impressive milestone to Issa Rae’s ever-expanding business empire, which includes Hoorae Media, ColorCreative (a talent management firm), Fête (a marketing company), and Raedio (an audio platform). With her latest venture, Rae continues to cement her reputation as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, leveraging her platform to drive meaningful change and foster a more inclusive media landscape.

Ensemble offers a transformative vision for the future of branded content. As creators and brands alike embrace the values of diversity and equality, Ensemble stands at the forefront, leading the charge towards a more equitable and representative creative ecosystem.

