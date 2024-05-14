Fani Willis Tearfully Reveals Threats She’s Faced, Thanks South Fulton Police For Protection

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis had a vulnerable moment while delivering the keynote at the City of South Fulton’s “State of the Police” address.

During her speech, she tearfully revealed how she and her family have been protected by police officers over the past year.

Willis’ life changed after she decided to indict former President Donald Trump and his co-defendants over the 2020 election interference.

The case created turmoil for Willis who began to receive death threats and letters filled with racial slurs.

“The last couple of years have been really hard for me, but what’s kept me safe is this police department, so that’s why it’s an honor to stand among my heroes,” Willis said.

On Christmas Eve, someone doxxed Willis by claiming that they killed a woman inside of her home. Her daughter was at the home at the time.

“‘I’ve got men going to your house, your house has been doxed, they say they’ve killed a woman inside.’ I cannot tell you the level of terror I had thinking my 26-year-old child was dead,” she said.

Willis shared that the police in South Fulton have done a great job of providing comfort during these turbulent times.

“But what has kept me safe is this police department and so that’s why it’s an honor to stand among my heroes,” Willis said. “This Police Department will keep me safe. And so many of y’all have walked around my house and showed up daily to just make sure that me and my family were okay.”

The RICO case centers around the 2020 election probe when Trump asked former Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger during a phone call to help him secure over 11,000 votes, the amount in which he trailed Joe Biden in Georgia.

During a recorded call that took place on Jan. 2, 2021, Trump told Raffensperger, “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”

