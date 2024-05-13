Google Expands its $1 Million Investment in Morehouse College With Addition of New Google Annex Classroom

After contributing $1 million to support the construction of a new Student Center at Morehouse College, Google has made another investment in teaching and learning at the nation’s only historically Black liberal arts institution dedicated to educating and developing men. Google will open a new Google Annex classroom at Morehouse College on May 13.

The creative space, which features upgraded technology systems and state-of-the-art learning spaces, will be a hub for innovation.

The new Google Annex classroom at Morehouse has been outfitted with new computers, printers, and furniture and will be a space for students to develop entrepreneurial interests as they explore careers in technology. Google will support instruction and provide ongoing networking opportunities for students.

“We are thrilled to deepen our commitment to Morehouse College with the addition of the new Google Annex,” said Melonie Parker, Google’s Chief Diversity Officer. “This expansion will provide even more opportunities for talented students to develop the skills they need to thrive in the tech industry.”

A Google employee and Morehouse College alumnus who has served as a visiting Google-in-Residence Professor at the college has been instrumental in upgrading the learning space as a Google Annex. Ernest Holmes, a 2019 graduate and co-founder of the nonprofit CodeHouse, which has exposed thousands of middle and high school students to careers in tech and provided more than $2 million scholarships to HBCU students, will continue to mentor computer science majors at Morehouse after the Annex opens.

WHO:

Google

Morehouse College

Professor Alfred R. Watkins, Ph.D.

Department Chair for Computer Science

Morehouse College

Ernest Holmes

Google Technical Program Manager

Melonie Parker

Google Chief Diversity Officer

WHAT:

Unveiling of The Google Annex at Morehouse College

WHEN:

Monday, May 13, 2024, at 9:45 AM

WHERE:

Charles Merrill Hall at Morehouse College, 240 Lee Ln SW, Atlanta, GA 30314

