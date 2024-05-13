Drai’s Beachclub, Nightclub Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With Performances By Gucci Mane And Wiz Khalifa

Drai’s Beachclub, Nightclub stands as a staple of Las Vegas entertainment, first opening on Memorial Day weekend 2014 at The Cromwell.

Dustin Drai, president of Drai Management Group, shared thoughts on the establishment’s 10-year anniversary during an exclusive interview with ADW.

“When we decided to establish the live entertainment in 2014, we wanted to be known for that,” Drai said. “We decided to go the live entertainment route and really put on concerts. We didn’t want to be known for an artist coming on and only doing two or three songs. We wanted to be known for full, live performance with a live band, everything. And once we started doing that, the customers loved it.”

The nightclub and beachclub has featured top notch guests which include Kendrick Lamar, Fabolous, E-40, Yo Gotti, Jeezy, Moneybagg Yo, DaBaby Chris Brown, 2 Chainz, The Weeknd, and more.

To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, Drai’s Beachclub, Nightclub featured performances by Wiz Khalifa and Gucci Mane. The daytime event at Drai’s Beachclub was highlighted by Wiz Khalifa who performed hits such as “Black and Yellow,” “We Dem Boyz,” and “Young, Wild, & Free.”

Atlanta native Gucci Mane took over Drai’s Nightclub by performing multiple hits which included “Both,” “Lemonade,” and “Wasted.”

But beyond the parties and live entertainment, Drai’s has made it a point to give back to the communities in the Las Vegas area.

With Drai’s Cares, the company has volunteered over 10,000 combined hours within the community. Local organizations that have benefited from Drai’s Cares include Communities in Schools of Southern Nevada (CIS), The Just One Project, Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southern Nevada, The Shade Tree, Friends of Las Vegas Metro Police Department Foundation.

“It was really important for us to give back to Las Vegas because Las Vegas has given so much to my family and organization,” Drai said. “So every year, we do a backpack drive where we give away about 500 backpacks to a community. We want to give back to the young people of Las Vegas. We also work with other nonprofits such as The Just One Project which is a food bank for people who are food insecure. And we do that once a month. We’re always looking for new partners around the community. We’re going to be doing a program here at the pool where young students who graduated with a certain grade point average or higher can celebrate with a pool party. We try to give back to the community as much as we can.”

