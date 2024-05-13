Atlanta Hawks Secure No. 1 NBA Draft Pick For The First Time In 50 Years: Here Are Their Best Options

The Atlanta Hawks made history by winning the NBA Draft Lottery for the time since it began in 1985. Entering the draft lottery, the Hawks were expected to pick 10th and held a 3% chance of receiving the top overall pick.

Luck was on the Hawks side as they were able to jump ahead of several teams that finished with worse records.

It’s the first time the Atlanta Hawks selected No. 1 since 1975 when the team drafted David Thompson who never played with the team after choosing to sign with the American Basketball Association.

Although the NBA Draft can allow a team to change its trajectory, this year’s draft does not feature a consensus No. 1 player.

Here are the Hawks best options.

Draft Alexis Sarr: Although Sarr isn’t a generational talent like his fellow Frenchmen Victor Wembanyama, he’s the standout favorite in this year’s draft class. Standing at 7-foot-1 with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, Sarr has the skills of a forward while in the body of a center. While playing with the G League Ignite, Sarr averaged 21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, and six blocks. Draft Zaccharie Risacher: Another Frenchmen, Risacher is a 6-10 forward who’s an elite three-point shooter. Although No. 1 could be a reach for Risacher, he would fit well in Quin Snyder’s offense where outside shooting is essential. Trade the Pick: Trading the pick could be the best option for the Hawks if the team feels it can reach the NBA Finals within the next three years. By trading the pick with other assets, the Hawks could possibly acquire a high-level talent such as Zion Williams, Brandon Ingram, or Donovan Mitchell.

The 2024 NBA Draft, presented by State Farm, will mark the 78th year of the event. New this year, the NBA Draft will expand to a two-night format. The first round will take place on Wednesday, June 26 at the Barclays Center, while the second round will take place at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios on Thursday, June 27. The first round will continue to have five minutes between draft picks and the second round will increase to four minutes from two minutes.

