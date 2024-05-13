Anita Baker’s Atlanta Show Cancelled On Mother’s Day Weekend

Anita Baker caused an uproar after she cancelled her Atlanta show during Mother’s Day weekend. The legendary songstress was scheduled to perform before a capacity crowd at State Farm Arena on May 11.

In a statement, officials at State Farm Arena wrote, “Due to late, unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s ‘An Evening with Anita Baker’ event featuring eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker set to take place at State Farm Arena has been canceled. Refunds will be returned at point of purchase.”

Baker did not appear at sound check and she could not be reached during the hours leading up to her scheduled performance.

A multitude of people voiced their displeasure with Baker online.

“Not sure what’s going on with Anita Baker and I hope that she’s well. Older stars touring (which seems grueling) to make money is tough to watch. Frankie Beverly literally cannot sing anymore but is still on the road. A true indictment of the industry,” wrote Mrs Bundrigel on X.

X user Ola Ojewumi wrote, “I don’t know too much about why Anita Baker keeps canceling shows. Maybe I want to give her grace since I’ve heard rumors about her health worsening, Many aging and disabled artists are forced to work in old age, not because they want to but are forced to due to mounting bills.”

And Queen of Swords wrote, “I just want Anita Baker to know that Atlanta makes people pay $55 to park by that arena.”

Baker’s team has yet to reveal if there are health issues that prevented her performance in Atlanta. She’s scheduled to perform in Ontario, California on July 2.

