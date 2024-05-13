Anita Baker’s Atlanta Show Cancelled On Mother’s Day Weekend

Anita Baker caused an uproar after she cancelled her Atlanta show during Mother’s Day weekend. The legendary songstress was scheduled to perform before a capacity crowd at State Farm Arena on May 11.
In a statement, officials at State Farm Arena wrote, “Due to late, unforeseen circumstances, tonight’s ‘An Evening with Anita Baker’ event featuring eight-time Grammy Award-winning superstar Anita Baker set to take place at State Farm Arena has been canceled. Refunds will be returned at point of purchase.”
Baker did not appear at sound check and she could not be reached during the hours leading up to her scheduled performance.
A multitude of people voiced their displeasure with Baker online.
“Not sure what’s going on with Anita Baker and I hope that she’s well. Older stars touring (which seems grueling) to make money is tough to watch. Frankie Beverly literally cannot sing anymore but is still on the road. A true indictment of the industry,” wrote Mrs Bundrigel on X.