Fulton County Jail Investigation Heats Up

On Tuesday, May 7,2024, at 9 a.m., the Senate Committee on Public Safety’s Fulton County Jail Subcommittee, chaired by Majority Whip Sen. Randy Robertson (R-Cataula), will receive additional testimony from various officials. This will be the sixth official subcommittee meeting on the Fulton County Jail.

The first person to die in the jail in 2024, 36-year-old Michael Anthony Holland, was found unresponsive in his cell on Wednesday, May 4.

In 2023, the Fulton County Jail, locally known as Rice Street came under intense scrutiny for a number of issues related to health and safety issues that lead to the deaths of 10 inmates, including the most publicized incident in which inmate Lashawn Thompson was found deceased in his cell after being eaten alive by bed bugs.

The notorious facility made more national headlines when former president Donald Trump and 16 of his cohorts in the Georgia elections scandal were booked at the facility in August of 2023 on RICO and election tampering charges.

The passing of Lashawn Thompson also made national news. In September of 2022, Thompson was found dead in a filthy jail cell with sores from insect bites all over his body. Thompson was reportedly severely bitten by bed bugs in the cell which was also infested with lice.

