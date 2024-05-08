ADW News

Fulton County Jail Investigation Heats Up

On Tuesday, May 7,2024, at 9 a.m., the Senate Committee on Public Safety’s Fulton County Jail Subcommittee, chaired by Majority Whip Sen. Randy Robertson (R-Cataula), will receive additional testimony from various officials. This will be the sixth official subcommittee meeting on the Fulton County Jail.
 
 
 
The notorious facility made more national headlines when former president Donald Trump and 16 of his cohorts in the Georgia elections scandal were booked at the facility in August of 2023 on RICO and election tampering charges.
 

