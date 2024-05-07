Kendrick Lamar Vs. Drake Is Rap’s Greatest Battle, But Revelations Of Severe Character Flaws Should Be Examined

Kendrick Lamar and Drake clashed in what will be remembered as the greatest rap battle in hip-hop history. It was more compelling than past battles that included Jay-Z vs. Nas; KRS-One vs. MC Shan; LL Cool J vs. Kool Moe Dee; Ice Cube vs. N.W.A; and 2 Pac vs. Biggie.

Over the past for weeks, Kendrick Lamar and Drake combined for 9 diss tacks, culminating over a weekend where the two engaged in dramatic lyrical warfare.

If the two have delivered their final words dedicated to this battle, Kendrick Lamar stands as the winner.

Kendrick outmaneuvered Drake at every turn, remaining unpredictable throughout the battle. Although Drake’s “Push-Ups” and “Taylor Made Freestyle” were both impressive, Kendrick responded with “Euphoria,” a six-minute track that was so layered that it took days for listeners to fully grasp the multiple meanings behind the lyrics.

Kendrick would respond again by releasing “6:16 in LA” on May 3, referencing Drake’s timestamp series. On the same day, Drake would respond hours later with his best effort in “Family Matters.” The seven-minute track would have put Drake ahead by most, but Kendrick responded 20-minutes later with the eerie “Meet The Grahams.”

On May 4, Kendrick would follow by releasing the only viral-worthy song of the entire battle, “Not Like Us.” The DJ Mustard-produced song inspires dance in a way that allowed Kendrick to out-duel Drake in his own lane of creating viral hits.

But on May 5, Drake would release “The Heart Part 6,” a reference to Kendrick’s “The Heart” series. On the song, Drake sounds lethargic and defeated in battle as he’s more defensive than on the attack. Most of Drake’s fans will give him credit for responding, but Kendrick was the more sharper lyricist.

The beef made national headlines and put hip-hop in the spotlight in a way that hasn’t been present for years.

However, there were severe character flaws and claims made by both artists that should be examined.

Kendrick took aim at several alarming issues surrounding Drake’s character. The most troubling is his proximity to minors. While there’s no clear cut evidence that Drake has ever been involved in an illegal relationship with a minor, he’s put himself in bad positions.

Drake’s interactions with actress Millie Bobby Brown appeared suspicious after Brown admitted to having dinner with Drake on multiple occasions and texting him about relationships. Drake was 32 at the time, Brown was 14.

A video has also re-emerged of Drake, who was 23, kissing a 17-year-old female fan on the lips during a concert.

There were also claims that Drake, 31 at the time, dated model Bella Harris when she was 18, but photos emerged of them together when she was 16.

On Kendrick’s end, Drake made claims that the Compton-raised rapper was involved in domestic disputes with the mother of his kids. There’s no hard evidence to support that claim, but Kendrick did address an initial blog report during an interview on “The Breakfast Club” in 2014.

Kendrick also showed vulnerability by sharing details of turbulent times with the mother of his kids on the album, “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers.”

Kendrick vs. Drake provided entertainment, but the revelation of character flaws and trauma should serve as a message to all fans who blindly idolize celebrities. The creation of a great piece of art can never eliminate the need to self-reflect and work on personal improvements.

Beyond a rap beef, if both artists take the time to become better men, it’s a win for all.

About Post Author