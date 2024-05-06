City Of South Fulton Promotes Mental Health Awareness With The Couture and Compassion Fashion Show

Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs of South Fulton recently organized the Couture and Compassion Fashion Show, a creative event aimed at raising awareness about mental health issues.

Gumbs, known for her commitment to community welfare, utilized her platform to address pressing concerns such as attempted suicides and domestic violence, which have been on the rise in the city.

As the cultural and community affairs manager at ChenMed, Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs has spearheaded various wellness initiatives tailored for seniors in the Atlanta area. These programs encompass a diverse array of services, such as organizing pop-up dental clinics, salons, farmers’ markets, and other community-centered projects.

Amid the challenges posed by the pandemic over the last few years, Gumbs has been actively involved in ensuring that seniors have uninterrupted access to essential supplies, including food.

In an exclusive interview with ADW, Councilwoman Gumbs highlighted the significance of May as Mental Health Awareness Month and emphasized the need for innovative approaches to tackle mental health challenges.

“We’ve had a lot of incidents of attempted suicide and domestic violence issues here in our city, and they have increased over the years,” Gumbs said. “I wanted to do something that was entertaining, infusing art, entertainment as well as fashion into having an organic conversation about mental health.”

Reflecting on the impact of events like the COVID-19 pandemic, Gumbs acknowledged the trauma and lasting effects on mental health.

“I think with the pandemic, there was a lot of trauma because it was us having to adjust to a new way of life. With Covid 19, even though we’re learning more about the virus, we’re learning that we have to be resilient. We have to find different ways to address the prevention of it,” Gumbs said.

Furthermore, at the Couture and Compassion Fashion Show, attendees had access to COVID-19 vaccines and information on mental health services, underlining Gumbs’ commitment to community empowerment and education.

“We are focusing on outreach and letting people know that these things are still happening in our community, even though they may not be as prevalent. We still want to make sure that they have an opportunity to understand what resources are available to them,” Gumbs said. “That’s why you see the vaccines that are available. Also, we have information on mental health here from the Behavioral Health Authority,”

Councilwoman Gumbs emphasized the importance of self-care, highlighting practices such as disconnecting from technology and prioritizing personal well-being to sustain mental health while serving the community.

“In this seat it is so important for self-care. There are days when I put my phone on Do Not Disturb and just really focus on me. I think it’s important because as a public servant, you’re always giving and sometimes that takes away from yourself. You have to make sure you always put yourself first, because if you’re no good, you’re not going to be good to anybody else,” Gumbs said.

The event, a testament to Gumbs’ dedication to public service and community welfare, showcased her leadership in promoting mental health awareness through creative and inclusive initiatives. With her continued efforts, Gumbs aims to foster a supportive environment where individuals feel empowered to prioritize their mental wellness and know that there’s resources available to them right now.

