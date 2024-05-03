Youth Apprenticeship Week Spotlights Opportunities

Youth Apprenticeship Week, an initiative of the U.S. Department of Labor, features a range of events and speakers at venues across the United States to showcase the many benefits of Registered Apprenticeship programs for youth and young adults ages 16-24.

The nationwide initiative takes place from May 5 – 11, 2024, and includes more than 300 events and over 70 proclamations intended to celebrate and educate the public about Registered Apprenticeships. Current apprentices and graduates of Registered Apprenticeship programs will share their experiences and success stories.

Youth Apprenticeship Week is an opportunity for employers, industry associations, labor organizations, community-based organizations, workforce partners, education providers, and government leaders to host events, launch new programs, and raise awareness of these life-changing Registered Apprenticeship career opportunities for youth and young adults and how they create a sustainable pipeline of skilled and diverse talent for the jobs of today and tomorrow for critical industries.

Attendees will hear how youth and young adults can utilize Registered Apprenticeships to earn competitive wages while obtaining training and skills to grow and advance in careers essential for today’s workforce and jobs of the future. Registered Apprenticeships result in a nationally recognized credential and may include the chance to earn college credit and often a degree at no expense to the apprentice.

“Youth Apprenticeship Week recognizes the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to creating employment opportunities for youth and young adults and the critical role they play in our nation’s workforce infrastructure,” said Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su in a statement announcing the event. “Youth apprenticeships are not just pathways to careers; they are bridges to futures filled with promise, opportunity, and endless potential,” she emphasized.

The U.S. Department of Labor is hosting two events during Youth Apprenticeship Week, including a Kickoff event with Youth Apprentice Trailblazers on May 6 and a special Signing Day event with new youth apprentices on May 9. These events highlight careers in a range of fields important to America’s success, including construction, transportation, advanced manufacturing and clean energy, education, cybersecurity, robotics, and healthcare. Youth apprenticeship is an earn-and-learn strategy that gives young people a pathway into a good job, and a jump-start into a well-paying career. Under the Biden-Harris administration, more than 1.4 million apprentices have been served, including more than 541,000 new youth and young adults ages 16 to 24 years, according to the US Department of Labor’s Office of Apprenticeship, the government agency responsible for Registered Apprenticeship programs.

For more information about Youth Apprenticeship Week and how to participate, visit www.apprenticeship.gov. Spread the word on social media through #YAW2024 and #ApprenticeshipUSA.