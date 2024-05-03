‘Violent Protest Is Not Protected’: President Biden Responds To Nationwide College Protests

This week President Joe Biden addressed the escalating pro-Palestinian demonstrations on American campuses. Demonstrations that have led to more than 2000 arrests on college campuses across the country.

“Dissent is essential for democracy,” Biden said. “But dissent must never lead to disorder.” His remarks, delivered at the White House, marked his first public statement on the issue since April 22, when he briefly addressed reporters.

“In moments like this, there are always those who rush in to score political points. But this isn’t a moment for politics. It’s a moment for clarity,” Biden said. “So let me be clear. Violent protest is not protected; peaceful protest is.”

On Oct. 7, Israel’s right-wing government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declared a deadly war on Hamas. According to the Hamas-run Health Ministry, the attack has resulted in over 34,000 Palestinian deaths. The invasion has received global scrutiny, including from President Biden himself. However, billions from the United States and the Biden Administration have been sent to Israel, further fueling the destruction.

Protests have taken college campuses by storm in recent weeks, and so have the number of arrests. Protestors are calling for American universities to divest from companies that have financial connections to Israel’s government or entities funding Israel’s military technology or weapons.

Furthermore, more than 200 individuals were taken into custody, as reported by the L.A. Times, following the dismantling of an encampment at UCLA early Thursday morning. The removal came after two days of confrontations, prompting the university to cancel classes on Wednesday, amid clashes between protesters and counter protesters, according to the Associated Press.

At Dartmouth College, over 90 demonstrators, as documented by The Dartmouth, were arrested Wednesday night and into the early hours of Thursday following the intervention of New Hampshire State Police to disband a growing encampment on campus.

On Thursday morning, 29 protestors were apprehended at Stony Brook University in New York, per News 12 Long Island.

Similar arrests took place at other institutions on Wednesday evening, with 12 individuals detained at the University of New Hampshire, as reported by WMUR, and 17 at the University of Texas at Dallas, as noted by Fox 4 Dallas.

Late Tuesday, nearly 300 protesters at Columbia University and City University in New York City were taken into custody, according to Bloomberg. Police presence remained heightened at Columbia University on Wednesday.

At Emory University, demonstrators gained access to an undergraduate admissions building on Wednesday, as reported by Fox 5 Atlanta.

Law enforcement officers in New York arrested protesters who occupied a building lobby at Fordham University on Wednesday, as detailed by the Daily News. Additionally, they cleared a tent encampment from the area.

At Portland State University, students continued to barricade themselves inside the school’s library, escalating a multi day standoff with officials. Consequently, classes were canceled on Wednesday, according to KOIN.

In response to the protests, universities such as Brown and Northwestern have taken measures to address demonstrators’ concerns, including pledging to consider votes on divesting from companies with ties to Israel, as reported by AFP and the Associated Press, respectively.

Apart from arrests and crackdowns, universities have also canceled commencements, transitioned to remote classes, and imposed restrictions on campus access.

In response to the violence that took place on UCLA’s campus this week, California Gavin Newsom states: “I condemn the violence at UCLA last night. The law is clear: The right to free speech does not extend to inciting violence, vandalism, or lawlessness on campus. Those who engage in illegal behavior must be held accountable for their actions — including through criminal prosecution, suspension, or expulsion.”

