Tyler Perry Ventures Further Into Unscripted Content With New Partnership

Acclaimed filmmaker and media mogul, Tyler Perry, is expanding his creative footprint into the realm of unscripted programming through a strategic partnership with Asylum Entertainment Group. The joint venture between Tyler Perry Studios and Asylum Entertainment Group aims to produce a diverse range of unscripted series for global distribution, marking a significant expansion of Perry’s entertainment empire.

Leading the charge in this new endeavor is Antoinetta Stallings, Vice President of Unscripted Programming at Tyler Perry Studios. Stallings, who joined the studio in 2019, brings a wealth of experience to the table, with production credits that include acclaimed projects such as Black Girls Rock, Take Me Out, and The Price of Silence, a documentary film that earned her an Emmy nomination last year.

In a statement, Perry said, “I’m excited to bring the world of unscripted content to Tyler Perry Studios. We’ve never tapped into this area of entertainment before and we’re looking forward to working closely with Asylum to bring unique real world stories to life. I’m also proud to recognize the work that Antoinetta has been doing at the studio and promote her to this position of overseeing this new creative arm at the studio.”

Furthermore, Asylum Entertainment Group, known for its compelling documentaries such as Netflix’s Naomi Osaka and HBO’s Being Serena, brings its expertise in storytelling to the partnership. CEO Steve Michels emphasized the shared passion for storytelling that binds this collaboration, expressing the collective goal of entertaining and inspiring audiences with the upcoming unscripted content.

This partnership comes on the heels of Tyler Perry’s recent deal with Bet Media Group, which saw the renewal of all eight of his shows on BET and BET+. Perry’s television portfolio includes popular series like The Oval, Sistas, Zatima, and All The Queens Men, with the latter ranking among the top series on the platform, according to Ranker.

In addition to his television success, Perry has also expanded his reach into the streaming world with a recent deal with Netflix. The agreement, which builds upon his existing eight-movie deal, includes the production of a scripted series titled Beauty In Black. This six-episode hour-long drama series, written, produced, and directed by Perry himself, promises to captivate audiences with its compelling narrative.

Tyler Perry’s foray into unscripted content marks a new chapter in his storied career, further solidifying his status as a multifaceted creator and entertainment powerhouse. With a diverse array of projects in the pipeline, audiences can anticipate fresh and innovative storytelling that reflects Perry’s unwavering commitment to authenticity and creativity. As the partnership between Tyler Perry Studios and Asylum Entertainment Group takes shape, it promises to deliver compelling content that resonates with viewers around the globe.

