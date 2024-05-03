FDA Misses Deadline To Ban Cancerous Ingredients In Hair Relaxers Commonly Used By Black Women

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) failed to meet its own deadline for banning formaldehyde in hair-straightening products, raising concerns about the agency’s commitment to protecting public health. The proposed ban, which was slated to take effect in April, has yet to be implemented, leaving many questioning the FDA’s inaction.

According to NBC News, the FDA has not provided any explanation for the delay in enforcing the ban, despite previously announcing plans for action in April as part of the Unified Agenda. This delay comes in the wake of mounting evidence linking certain ingredients in hair-smoothing and hair-straightening products, commonly used by Black women, to cancer.

A groundbreaking study conducted by the National Institutes of Health in 2022 revealed a concerning correlation between the use of hair relaxers and an increased risk of uterine cancer among Black women. This decades-long study, encompassing over 33,000 participants, underscored the urgent need for regulatory measures to protect consumers from potentially harmful chemicals in beauty products.

In response to these findings, a wave of lawsuits has emerged, with affected individuals targeting beauty corporations like L’Oreal and Revlon for allegedly selling hair products containing carcinogenic ingredients. Despite mounting evidence, Revlon has vehemently denied the allegations, asserting that the company does not believe the science supports a link between chemical hair straighteners or relaxers and cancer. In contrast, L’Oreal has expressed support for the proposed ban, affirming that their hair products do not contain formaldehyde.

Formaldehyde, a highly toxic chemical, is not only found in hair straighteners but also in a range of household and beauty items, including nail polishes, hair gels, and baby shampoos. When heated, these products can release formaldehyde, posing a significant health risk. The National Cancer Institute has identified formaldehyde as a known carcinogen, linking it to certain forms of cancer.

Critics argue that more beauty products containing the controversial substance are marketed to Black women than to White women, exacerbating health disparities and exposing marginalized communities to greater risks.

In 2020, Tamarra James-Todd of Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health said “About 50% of products advertised to Black women contain these types of chemicals, compared to maybe only 7% that are advertised to white women.”

The failure of the FDA to enforce the ban on formaldehyde in hair relaxers underscores the urgent need for regulatory action to protect the health and safety of all consumers, particularly those disproportionately affected by harmful chemicals in beauty products.

“The FDA’s proposal to ban harmful chemicals in hair relaxers is a win for public health — especially for the Black women whose health has been disproportionately put at risk due to systemic racism and anti-Black hair sentiment,” Democratic Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts said, urging for the FDA to finalize the ban.

As advocates continue to push for stricter regulations and greater transparency in the beauty industry, it remains imperative for regulatory agencies to prioritize public health and address the systemic inequities perpetuated by the marketing and distribution of hazardous products.

