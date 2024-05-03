Fani Willis Investigated For Possible Misconduct By Senate Special Committee

A hearing over potential misconduct by Fani Willis will take place today by the Senate Special Committee on Investigations. Republican Sen. Bill Cowsert of Athens serves as chair on the committee which will look into Willis’ relationship with special prosecutor Nathan Wade.

Today, the panel will interrogate Fulton County Commissioner Robb Pitts and Fulton County Chief Financial Officer Sharon Whittmore.

The committee has no power to reprimand Willis, but the findings could inform legislative actions, including the enactment or amendment of laws and adjustments to state appropriations.

The entire ordeal involving Willis and Wade began in early January when Ashleigh Merchant, the lawyer for Trump’s co-defendant Michael Roman, issued a motion to have Roman’s charges be dismissed, citing that Willis’ alleged personal relationship with Nathan Wade should disqualify her from continuing to prosecute the case. She claimed that Willis benefited from the salary by engaging in an intimate relationship and going on vacations with Wade.

After Willis initially attempted to have the misconduct hearing dismissed, Judge McAfee set a date for the hearing to be held in February.

All of a sudden, Georgia’s biggest trial in the state’s history became a soap opera and spectacle.

Willis was able to avoid testifying in a divorce hearing after Wade reached a temporary settlement in his divorce of Joycelyn Wade. In court filings, Willis revealed that she had a personal relationship with Wade, but said there was no conflict of interest when it came to the Trump RICO case. The two revealed that they did not engage in a personal relationship until 2022. They also claimed that at no point were funds misused to enhance their lifestyle.

On the day after Valentine’s Day, the misconduct hearing took place and served as legal entertainment for a national audience. During her fiery testimony, Willis provided details of the relationship and when it started. This came after a former acquaintance, Robin Yeartie, claimed through testimony that she saw Willis and Wade kissing in 2019. Willis made it a point to highlight the real issue during her testimony by saying, “These people are on trial for trying to steal an election in 2020,” Willis said, pointing to the defense table. “I’m not on trial no matter how hard you try to put me on trial.” Indeed, the pointless digging of a rabbit hole into Willis’ romantic relationship became the focus as Trump was able to buy more time as we come closer to Election Day 2024. Trump’s legal woes could pause or go away if he’s re-elected. One month after Willis’ viral testimony, Judge McAfee ruled that there was no evidence that Willis benefitted from a relationship with Wade. However, he ruled that Willis or Wade would have to step down, and of course, Wade sent his resignation within hours.

